How to maintain professional relationships when you’re constantly switching jobs 

A C-suite executive in a financial firm is contemplating a move. Yet despite her high-stress job, she hesitates to leave because she fears losing her social connections and sense of identity.
She acknowledges that she’s been a wildly successful high achiever and could leave her current job without suffering any financial consequences. But she worries about losing her social connections—her friends, colleagues, collaborators, and mentees. After all it’s simply not the same if you aren’t in regular contact with them. How will people relate to her if she is not an executive? Where will she go to make new friends? For this executive, leaving her work feels like leaving her tribe.
In today’s dynamic job market, changing employers every few years is the norm and not the exception. The latest labor statistics reveal that people now stay at jobs for an average of just four years, a figure that continues to decline. This trend poses a significant challenge: How can professionals maintain and grow their valuable social and professional connections when they’re constantly moving from job to job? As a social scientist who researches success and high achievers and an industrial designer who focuses on creating social connections using design thinking tools, we’ve combined our work to offer a few viable solutions.
The cost of job-switching
Switching jobs or even entire industries often means leaving behind a highly curated network of professional connections that many people spend years cultivating. It’s also important to note that these connections are not just about career advancement; they are vital for personal growth, learning, emotional support, a feeling of belonging, and a decreased sense of loneliness.
As a result, the transient nature of modern employment can lead to a feeling of isolation. Building new networks from scratch is both challenging and time-consuming, and is harder than growing an existing one.
The Importance of social connections
Social connections are not a fluffy, nice-to-have for corporations. They are a must-have, especially in a post-pandemic, flexible, fast-moving work environment. Without it, you have absenteeism caused by loneliness and social isolation, which costs the United States an estimated $154 billion a year. On the other hand, employees with healthy and strong social connections are more likely to have a sense of purpose and morale at work. In turn, this makes them more productive and innovative, and less likely to leave the organization.
How to create connection-driven workspaces
While employers play a significant role in fostering connections, there are things that employees can do to create connection-driven workspaces for themselves. Start by seeking out or initiating collaborative spaces and social activities within your organization. Engage in regular informal interactions with colleagues in communal areas such as kitchens or lounges, and participate or initiate team-building activities that interest you. Taking the initiative to design your workspace interactions can help you form deeper, lasting connections.