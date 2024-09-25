How to maintain professional relationships when you’re constantly switching jobs 

A C-suite executive in a financial firm is contemplating a move. Yet despite her high-stress job, she hesitates to leave because she fears losing her social connections and sense of identity.

She acknowledges that she’s been a wildly successful high achiever and could leave her current job without suffering any financial consequences. But she worries about losing her social connections—her friends, colleagues, collaborators, and mentees. After all it’s simply not the same if you aren’t in regular contact with them. How will people relate to her if she is not an executive? Where will she go to make new friends? For this executive, leaving her work feels like leaving her tribe.

In today’s dynamic job market, changing employers every few years is the norm and not the exception. The latest labor statistics reveal that people now stay at jobs for an average of just four years, a figure that continues to decline. This trend poses a significant challenge: How can professionals maintain and grow their valuable social and professional connections when they’re constantly moving from job to job? As a social scientist who researches success and high achievers and an industrial designer who focuses on creating social connections using design thinking tools, we’ve combined our work to offer a few viable solutions.

The cost of job-switching

Switching jobs or even entire industries often means leaving behind a highly curated network of professional connections that many people spend years cultivating. It’s also important to note that these connections are not just about career advancement; they are vital for personal growth, learning, emotional support, a feeling of belonging, and a decreased sense of loneliness.