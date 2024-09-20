DJT stock price update: Trump Media shares continue to sink after lockup period expires

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (ticker: DJT) are trading lower in premarket this morning after the lockup period that prevented former president Donald Trump and other early investors from selling their shares expired.

As of the time of this writing, DJT shares are trading down more than 4% from yesterday’s close. The stock currently sits at $14.05 per share. If it opens at that price, it would be an all-time low since its debut via a SPAC merger in March.

What’s driving the fall?

It’s hard to say why the shares are trading lower this morning. There have been no announcements that Trump or DJT’s other early investors sold a large amount of their shares. (The former president has said that he has no plans to sell.) It is estimated Trump owns around $2 billion worth of DJT shares. The most likely reason behind the decline in premarket is uncertainty over which investors, if any, who were barred from selling their shares before the lockup expired have done so.

But it’s easy to see why early investors who were previously barred from selling their shares may want to exit as soon as they can. DJT shares have been pummeled since March when they traded at a high of over $71 per share. However, in the past six months alone, DJT shares have lost more than 58% of their value.