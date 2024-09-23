The rise of this extreme trend shows us why moderation is is more important than ever

BY Stephan Lendi4 minute read

As a coach, I’ve encountered my fair share of eccentric executive behaviors. But nothing prepared me for the moment when a CEO I was working with burst into my office with a gleam in his eye. He proudly recounted his latest “achievement. An eight-hour, transatlantic flight without a single sip of water, bite of food, or moment of distraction.

He called it “rawdogging,” a practice that has now become a viral social media trend. He described it as the ultimate test of mental toughness. The way he saw it, it was about focusing intensely with no distractions and no comforts. Just pure, unfiltered willpower. But it didn’t stop there. He was seriously considering rolling out a company-wide rawdogging training program for his executive team. This CEO was convinced that this extreme practice would unlock new levels of resilience and focus among his colleagues. I couldn’t help but wonder: had the pursuit of mental toughness gone too far? The answer, as it turned out, was more complex—and far more instructive—than I initially imagined.

The prevalence of mindfulness In recent years, mindfulness has been the golden child of the wellness world. The concept has become synonymous with health, balance, and inner peace. Yet, as the trend has grown, so too has the backlash. Recent studies suggest that mindfulness may not be the unmitigated good it was once thought to be. Even more disturbing, the rise of a new trend, aptly named “rawdogging,” has brought with it a wave of extreme behavior. It makes one wonder: has the quest for mental clarity gone too far? To understand where we are now, it’s important to take a brief detour into the once-untouchable realm of mindfulness. Initially, it became prominent in the West as a way to combat stress, increase focus, and elevate one’s emotional intelligence. Mindfulness was supposed to be the antidote to our fast-paced, hyper-distracted lives. Schools, corporations, and even governments jumped on the mindfulness bandwagon, integrating it into curricula, boardrooms, and wellness programs. But recent reports have begun to show cracks in the foundation. The growing ubiquity of mindfulness in schools, for instance, has led to debates about whether we’re forcing young minds to navel-gaze rather than engage with the world around them. Critics argue that the overemphasis on mindfulness can create an unhealthy focus on self, promoting detachment rather than engagement.

