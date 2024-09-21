These are the most expensive housing markets in America, according to Zillow data

Want more housing market stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the ResiClub newsletter.
The typical home in the U.S. is valued at $362,143.
But just how much does that figure vary across the country? To find out, we took a closer look at the Zillow Home Value Index, which reflects the typical value for local homes in the 35th to 65th percentile range. It’s similar to a median price.
You can view an interactive map here.
These 20 U.S. counties have the highest typical home value, according to Zillow data:
- Nantucket County, Massachusetts: $2,731,555
- Pitkin County, Colorado: $2,394,335
- Teton County, Wyoming: $2,209,317
- Santa Clara County, California: $1,597,328
- San Mateo County, California: $1,549,979
- Dukes County, Massachusetts: $1,518,343
- San Miguel County, Colorado: $1,498,272
- Marin County, California: $1,451,674
- Eagle County, Colorado: $1,329,145
- Summit County, Utah: $1,265,911
- San Francisco County: $1,259,022
- Santa Cruz County, California: $1,151,920
- New York County (Manhattan): $1,140,576
- Orange County, California: $1,139,100
- Alameda County, California: $1,120,141
- Routt County, Colorado: $1,098,121
- Maui County, Hawaii: $1,060,873
- Monroe County, Florida: $1,012,255
- Summit County, Colorado: $982,069
- Kauai County, Hawaii: $980,182
Many of the housing markets where home values are the highest are located in desirable coastal areas. These housing markets are often higher-income, lack a sizable production builder presence, face significant geographical and regulatory building constraints, and are hot spots for knockdown-rebuild development. In the most expensive pockets of the country, land is often worth more than the property structure.
In particular, in the Western half of the country, where many analysts believe the housing shortage is more acute, home prices have soared to levels well above the national average over the past decade. This significant increase has coincided with the region’s tech boom, which greatly contributed to income and wealth growth in the West.
Keep in mind that within counties, there can be massive variation in home values, especially among different school districts.