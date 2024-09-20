Corporations are trying to co-opt Gen Z slang. It’s going as well as you’d imagine

“It’s a brat summer at Currys, my guys,” says an employee of the British electrical retailer in a TikTok viewed 2.3 million times. “Northumberland Zoo hits different,” a white-haired staff member says in another with almost eight million views. Walking around an 880-year-old bed and breakfast, a visibly older woman says , “See the garden? It’s giving relaxation.”

While we’ve come to expect these internet expressions from your average chronically online young person, increasingly we are seeing more middle-aged company employees struggle through a script written by their Gen Z colleagues. This generational crossover is part of a viral marketing trend that has taken off online.

British electrical retailer Currys kick-started the trend and, given the accessibility and ease of production, other brands quickly took notice and attempted their own versions. “Brat summer is over, bestie. It’s time to enter your historical era. The Royal Armouries is the most sigma day out in Leeds, no cap,” a suited-up older employee addressed viewers in one viral clip. He continued: “The lion armour is serving ‘main character’ energy. Pop off, queen. Henry the Eighth is the original Rizzler. His codpiece hits different.”

The trend has given both small and big businesses a chance to expand their reach and increase their exposure online. “I hate that this type of marketing actually works on me,” one person commented under the video viewed 4.6 million times. “I was told to enjoy a goated day out. I’m coming tomorrow,” added another.