Colleges have a housing crisis. These designers have a plan to solve it

A few hundred feet from the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, a new kind of student housing is taking shape. Designed by architects at Mithun, the Gayley Towers project envisions transforming old apartments into collegiate cohousing where freshman through senior students would have private bedrooms with private food storage and share kitchen and living room areas. The idea is bonding and building community through food, says Brendan Connolly, a partner at Mithun , and creating a vertically integrated community.

It’s also a design that solves a vexing challenge on campuses today: affordability. The majority of the project’s 545 beds will rent for $600 per month, a steep discount from the standard found in this upscale pocket of northwest L.A. “Students will be more successful if they don’t have to worry about rent . . . as intensely as I think a lot of them do,” Paavo Monkkonen, a professor of urban planning and public policy, told the student paper.

As new college students acclimate to campuses across the country this fall, they’re also adjusting to the burden of student dorms and apartments that have become substantially more expensive than in years past. In California, in particular, students are feeling the pinch.

Coeds attending the University of California, Berkeley—in a town where exclusionary zoning was pioneered—have found options severely limited. With the school housing only one in four undergrads, many have scrambled to find something off campus, with potential apartments falling through right before the school year starts. It’s reflective of a national trend that’s making housing as costly as tuition (in some cases, even more so).