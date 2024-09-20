Stick with Uber Eats: Olive Garden is rolling out home food delivery with a twist

This exclusive, multiyear partnership enables the family restaurant chain to outsource food delivery to Uber’s national delivery network, Uber Direct. Olive Garden currently offers delivery through its website and app for catering orders with $100 minimum, delivered by the restaurant’s employees. While guests will continue to be able to order only on Olive Garden’s website and app, the delivery will now be outsourced to Uber Eats drivers.

“Guests have been asking us for home delivery options and they continue to show they are willing to pay for the convenience,” said Rick Cardenas, Darden president and CEO. “As we continued to evaluate delivery, it was important for us to find a way to address this guest need state without disrupting the team member or guest experience and without compromising our competitive advantages and simple operating model.”

Let’s make a deal

Darden has prioritized maintaining control over guest data and preserving its operational scale, key concerns addressed by Uber Direct. Olive Garden will continue to maintain sole access to its customer data through its own platforms. Rich Jeffers, Darden’s media relations director, said the goal is to “leverage the scale of Uber’s driver network to enhance our scale.”