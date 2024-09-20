NASA taps Intuitive Machines to build a lunar communications network

NASA awarded Intuitive Machines a long-term contract potentially worth $4.82 billion to develop, launch, and operate a five-satellite communications and navigation network around the moon.
The network will enable constant connectivity with the moon’s south pole as traffic picks up there, first for landers and rovers, and then for crewed missions as part of Artemis. The contract builds on the company’s manifest, which includes three NASA-funded robotic lander missions under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, with another expected to follow.
“We were in a strong position with a ground network, and with the ability to rideshare and bring satellites with us [on] this regular cadence of missions, we could deploy a constellation of satellites around the moon,” says Steve Altemus, the company’s cofounder, president, and CEO.
How it works
Intuitive Machines will initially receive about $150 million in development funding to get the satellites working, followed by a service contract not unlike the one for your mobile phone: “We sell minutes on the network, something like a million minutes a year, to NASA for data transmission and navigation services,” Altemus explains.
Intuitive Machines expects the first spacecraft to launch on IM-3 next year, with two more on IM-4 in 2027, and the final satellites on a fifth lunar mission for which the company expects to win NASA funding.
IM is hunting for a satellite bus manufacturer that can handle the propulsion requirements for maintaining lunar orbit, with plans to build the radio and positioning payloads itself.
Behind the scenes
Ever since winning their first lander task order through CLPS, the IM team has been thinking about lunar comms. They built out the company’s own federated ground station network by partnering with existing radio operators to support IM’s landers.