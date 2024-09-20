NASA taps Intuitive Machines to build a lunar communications network

The network will enable constant connectivity with the moon’s south pole as traffic picks up there, first for landers and rovers, and then for crewed missions as part of Artemis. The contract builds on the company’s manifest, which includes three NASA-funded robotic lander missions under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, with another expected to follow.

“We were in a strong position with a ground network, and with the ability to rideshare and bring satellites with us [on] this regular cadence of missions, we could deploy a constellation of satellites around the moon,” says Steve Altemus, the company’s cofounder, president, and CEO.

How it works

Intuitive Machines will initially receive about $150 million in development funding to get the satellites working, followed by a service contract not unlike the one for your mobile phone: “We sell minutes on the network, something like a million minutes a year, to NASA for data transmission and navigation services,” Altemus explains.