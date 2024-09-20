Boom Supersonic’s flight plan has to be measured in years

A small airplane that looks like a fighter jet but doesn’t bear a single weapon could be a pathfinder towards a reinvention of commercial aviation—or a flying footnote destined for a spot in a museum.

Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 testbed airplane has high odds of being the first privately funded aircraft to shoot through the sound barrier. But that accomplishment won’t matter much unless this startup can then build its Overture airliner, a delta-winged, four-engined jet designed to fly at Mach 1.7 and cut many transatlantic flight times in half.

And then Boom will have to guide Overture through an environment that may be as tricky as transonic flight: safety certification on both sides of the Atlantic prior to revenue service that it hopes to see begin in 2030.

Boom CEO Blake Scholl professes his confidence during an August visit to Boom’s facility at Mojave Air & Space Port in California’s high desert: “It’s not impossible, because it’s been done before.”