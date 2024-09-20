Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The aviation startup aims to accomplish what Concorde could not: facilitating economically and even environmentally sustainable supersonic passenger travel.

Boom Supersonic’s flight plan has to be measured in years

[Photo: Boom Supersonic]

BY Rob Pegoraro8 minute read

A small airplane that looks like a fighter jet but doesn’t bear a single weapon could be a pathfinder towards a reinvention of commercial aviation—or a flying footnote destined for a spot in a museum.

Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 testbed airplane has high odds of being the first privately funded aircraft to shoot through the sound barrier. But that accomplishment won’t matter much unless this startup can then build its Overture airliner, a delta-winged, four-engined jet designed to fly at Mach 1.7 and cut many transatlantic flight times in half. 

And then Boom will have to guide Overture through an environment that may be as tricky as transonic flight: safety certification on both sides of the Atlantic prior to revenue service that it hopes to see begin in 2030.

Boom CEO Blake Scholl professes his confidence during an August visit to Boom’s facility at Mojave Air & Space Port in California’s high desert: “It’s not impossible, because it’s been done before.” 

Boom’s flight plan

Boom’s version of a minimum viable product is a single-aisle passenger jet optimized for a single market: the shorter set of trans-Atlantic flights that start with the lucrative New York to London route. 

Overture will carry from 64 to 80 passengers, depending on seat layout, in an all business-class configuration and cut existing travel times in half: Instead of six to eight hours to go from Newark or JFK to Heathrow, depending on the direction, Overture should soar across the pond in three and a half. 

Its service range of 4,250 miles would also cover such common trans-Atlantic routes as Washington to Frankfurt, while trans-Pacific routes would require refueling stops.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rob Pegoraro has been contributing to Fast Company since the summer of 2019. He focuses mainly on such tech-policy topics as broadband access, the power of social platforms, digital privacy and its lack of legal protection, and the evolving security landscape from his perch next door to Washington, D.C., but also ventures into such tech-related areas like the commercial space industry, the future of transportation on roads and in the skies, and expanding frontiers in cleantech. More

Explore Topics