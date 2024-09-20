Boom Supersonic’s flight plan has to be measured in years

A small airplane that looks like a fighter jet but doesn’t bear a single weapon could be a pathfinder towards a reinvention of commercial aviation—or a flying footnote destined for a spot in a museum.
Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 testbed airplane has high odds of being the first privately funded aircraft to shoot through the sound barrier. But that accomplishment won’t matter much unless this startup can then build its Overture airliner, a delta-winged, four-engined jet designed to fly at Mach 1.7 and cut many transatlantic flight times in half.
And then Boom will have to guide Overture through an environment that may be as tricky as transonic flight: safety certification on both sides of the Atlantic prior to revenue service that it hopes to see begin in 2030.
Boom CEO Blake Scholl professes his confidence during an August visit to Boom’s facility at Mojave Air & Space Port in California’s high desert: “It’s not impossible, because it’s been done before.”
Boom’s flight plan
Boom’s version of a minimum viable product is a single-aisle passenger jet optimized for a single market: the shorter set of trans-Atlantic flights that start with the lucrative New York to London route.
Overture will carry from 64 to 80 passengers, depending on seat layout, in an all business-class configuration and cut existing travel times in half: Instead of six to eight hours to go from Newark or JFK to Heathrow, depending on the direction, Overture should soar across the pond in three and a half.
Its service range of 4,250 miles would also cover such common trans-Atlantic routes as Washington to Frankfurt, while trans-Pacific routes would require refueling stops.