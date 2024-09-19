Creating a three-year strategy to advance Canada’s digital economy

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

Developing a company’s long-term strategic plan is an ambitious undertaking—and it becomes even more complex when the plan is closely tied to advancing the digital maturity of the world’s 10th-largest economy.

Jeremy Wilmot, president and CEO of Interac Corp., a digital network that allows Canadians to send and receive secure payments and verify online credentials, recently led his company through an extensive strategic planning process. The end result is a three-year roadmap outlining not only Interac’s business objectives but also its role in accelerating the digitalization and security of Canada’s financial ecosystem. “We’ve developed a three-year strategy that looks at the global marketplace, but more importantly, focuses on Canada,” says Wilmot. “We examined the opportunities for expediting digitalization in payments and verification, assessed the challenges we’re facing, and created an easy-to-understand path that increases the pace of digitalization to have a high impact on Canadians. It’s ambitious, and it’s exciting.” The strategic plan will guide Interac’s decisions and actions through the end of 2027, but it is rooted in a longer-term vision and the company’s North Star: leading Canadians to digital prosperity. The plan is structured around three key pillars—Interac as an operator, protector, and enabler. Each pillar aims to make critical improvements to the digital economy and help position Canada as a global leader in financial innovation and protection.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

ADVANCING REAL-TIME PAYMENTS AS AN OPERATOR At the heart of Interac’s role as an operator is the Real-Time Rail (RTR) payment system—a major project in collaboration with Payments Canada, IBM Canada, and CGI. The RTR is a national payment processing system that will support instant, secure, data-rich transactions. “We are doubling down on delivering real-time, account-to-account payments for Canadians and building on Interac’s involvement with the RTR today,” says Wilmot. “We have already delivered on our commitment to build the real-time exchange and the messaging component of the RTR system—think about that as the front end. As the primary technical operator of the RTR, we’re now focused on implementing the settlement part, or the back end, with our partners. Close to 50 jurisdictions around the world have already implemented similar systems. We expect our system to drive significant productivity gains, expedite business transactions, and give consumers a faster, more efficient experience.”

STRENGTHENING FRAUD CAPABILITIES AS A PROTECTOR Interac already provides verification capabilities that help enhance security for Canadians making digital payments or sending and receiving money. The next phase of the company’s strategic plan addresses the growing need for advanced fraud prevention and protection in a digital world with increasingly sophisticated threats. “When you introduce real-time capabilities, you have a need to enhance your fraud protection and detection capabilities,” explains Wilmot. “Again, that’s a lesson from around the world. What we’re excited about is that this is an area where Canada can lead and leapfrog the rest of the world. We are looking to provide a real-time system that has fraud protection built in from the beginning.”

Interac’s primary focus in this area is on authorized push payment (APP) fraud—a type of scam where a person is tricked into transferring money to a bad actor through a seemingly legitimate request. For example, a criminal may impersonate a trusted entity, such as a bank or government agency, and convince a victim to authorize a transaction. New technologies, including AI deepfakes, make it difficult to determine whether a request is genuine or not. Victims often struggle to recover stolen funds via APP fraud because of the nature of real-time payments. “We’re making our verification capability simple, clear, and intuitive while protecting privacy to prevent fraud before it happens,” says Wilmot. “But when fraud does happen, we need to detect it as quickly as possible. That requires us to use real-time, AI-driven transaction scoring to collaborate and share data across financial institutions, telcos, governments, insurance companies, and other large ecosystem players. We recognize that fraud is a common challenge for all of us.” Wilmot emphasizes that fraud prevention is unlikely to be 100% effective, and when scams do occur, victims must be able to report them and easily receive support. Once fraud is reported, financial institutions and other ecosystem players can use that data to enhance prevention capabilities in the future.

advertisement

EXPANDING DIGITAL COMMERCE AS AN ENABLER Interac Debit, Interac e-Transfer, and Interac verification services are widely used throughout Canada. Going forward, the company is focusing on cementing and extending its position in connecting consumers, businesses, and financial institutions. This strategic objective includes expanding its core offerings and enabling a new digital commerce experience. “Our payment services are used more than 7 billion times a year,” says Wilmot. “Interac e-Transfer is one of the world’s most widely adopted peer-to-peer payment systems today, but it’s also rapidly grown into a payment acceptance method for small and medium-sized businesses.”

As the ecosystem evolves, the user experience will need to evolve, too. Interac will continue to invest and grow its core services to ensure that the user experience keeps up, is safe, and is consistent across the economy. NAVIGATING CHALLENGES AND STAYING FOCUSED Implementing such a wide-ranging strategic plan is not without its challenges. One of the primary obstacles that Wilmot and his team faced during the planning process was narrowing down the wide array of opportunities. To execute the strategy more effectively, Wilmot has led a significant internal transformation over the last year, adopting an agile working environment across the entire organization.