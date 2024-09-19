Amazon debuts Amelia, an AI assistant for its sellers

Amazon.com announced on Thursday a new artificial intelligence application that it says will help its independent sellers with sales metrics, inventory maintenance and product advertising, among other things.

The move is part of a broader Big Tech effort to employ the technology for greater automation.

The software, dubbed Amelia, can provide instantaneous answers to broad questions such as how to prepare for the holidays and how a seller’s business is performing, including units sold and website traffic.

Later, the company says, the software will be able to help resolve problems of sellers such as delayed shipments without additional human intervention.