LinkedIn plans to use your data to train its AI. Here’s how to stop it

LinkedIn users might not realize they’re giving permission for the site to use their personal data and any content they create on the platform to train the company’s generative AI models , but if they’re in the U.S., Canada, or one of several other countries, odds are they soon will be.

Updates to the company’s user agreement that go into effect November 20 will automatically opt users into sharing their data. (A social media posting from Rachel Tobac, CEO of Social Proof Security, first brought the issue to light Wednesday afternoon.)

“Some of the changes being made are to account for updates to new products and features in the generative AI space as well as license terms that allow our creators to expand their brands even beyond LinkedIn,” said Kalinda Raina, LinkedIn’s chief privacy officer, in a video update on the site.

The update will affect a wide swath of users, including everyone in the U.S. Raina noted the company is pausing the collection and use of data from the European Union and Switzerland from its generative AI modeling, however. Both regions have much more strict laws governing privacy.