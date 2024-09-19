Retire like a pro by doing these 5 things

If you find it hard to plan for retirement , here is a little secret: It is hard for everyone—even the world’s foremost experts on the topic.

Take Christine Benz, for example. As the longtime director of personal finance and retirement planning for investment research firm Morningstar, Benz knows pretty much everything there is to know on the subject.

But when her own father started experiencing cognitive decline, she assumed financial responsibilities for her parents—and was swarmed with hundreds of retirement-related challenges one cannot fully understand until experienced.

“It was a best-case scenario for them: someone aligned with their interests, helping them sort things out,” Benz says. “But not everyone has that. A lot of investors out there are really worried about embarking on this process without any help at all.”