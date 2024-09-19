15-solutions-to-help-brand-leaders-debunk-misinformation

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

When it comes to maintaining a positive image and authentic brand reputation, company leaders need to control their narrative before someone on the outside tries to spin their own tales about the brand in a non-appealing way.

Here, 15 brand leaders from Fast Company Executive Board each share their most effective strategies to combat misinformation and ensure the integrity of information in an era of digital manipulation. 1. ENSURE INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR COMPANY IS ACCURATE ON ALL CHANNELS. Leave minimal room for error by ensuring that information about your company is accurate and uniform across as many channels as possible, publicly and internally. When you are faced with misinformation, first identify the source. Next, pinpoint what is incorrect, and assess what the impact is to evaluate it from a cost-benefit perspective. It’s key to figure out whether you’ll need to tackle the issue head-on, independently, or with help from an outside partner. – Darius Fisher, Status Labs

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

2. MANAGE YOUR REPUTATION IN REAL TIME THROUGH AI AND REPUTATION MANAGEMENT TOOLS. Online searches can reveal the difference between what your brand aspires to be and what your customers say it delivers. Public and private forums contain troves of customer insights that can help your brand stand out but only if you find them and take action. With AI and reputation management solutions, you can efficiently act on those insights to manage your brand reputation in real time. – Ally Zwahlen, Reputation 3. REPEAT YOUR ‘LEAD PARAGRAPH’ AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE.

Be disciplined in reinforcing your “lead paragraph,” especially when you are a young company. For example, if your company has the largest number of subscribers in its industry, and those numbers are justifiable, include that fact in the lead paragraph of every possible story about your company. Provide supporting data whenever you can. Repeating the lead paragraph reinforces your public narrative. – Jeffery Keilholtz, Broadway Licensing Global 4. STAY PROACTIVELY ENGAGED WITH YOUR INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL STAKEHOLDERS. Companies that are actively in touch with their internal and external stakeholders can proactively own their corporate narrative and demonstrate it through actions and words. By consistently sharing verified information and addressing false claims head-on, brands will maintain control of their story and build trust rather than sitting back and letting others shape their reputation. – Kathleen Lucente, Red Fan Communications

5. SHARE REAL TESTIMONIALS AND EXPERIENCES FROM THE PEOPLE WHO SUPPORT YOUR BRAND. Authenticity and community support are the best defense against misinformation. Consistently engaging with employees, customers, partners, and industry leaders to proactively share updates, especially during times of change, will prepare them to advocate for you. Your brand may provide the truth, but your community sharing real testimonials and experiences will boost a positive brand reputation. – Karen Budell, Totango 6. SPEAK UP FOR YOUR BRAND’S VALUES.

Transparency and vigilance are essential. A brand’s reputation is its most valuable asset. Consistently reinforce the values and beliefs of the brand often. Address conversations about the brand across all platforms and media. Above all else, do not remain silent when the brand’s values are brought up. Control the narrative through the brand’s authenticity. – Peter Nicholson, Hill Holliday 7. TRACK CONVERSATIONS THROUGH SOCIAL LISTENING TOOLS. Use social listening tools to track conversations about your brand and industry to help you identify potential misinformation early on. To be able to appropriately respond at lightning speed, your employees will need clear guidelines for responding to false information, including when to correct, when to ignore, and when to escalate. – Christine Alemany, Thrv Advisors

8. BE DIRECT WITH YOUR TARGET AUDIENCE. Businesses must stay vigilant and always be aware of any misinformation being spread. If this happens, brands should use this opportunity to make their audience aware of the misinformation and how to spot it. Directly communicating with the target audience is the best way to stop additional misinformation from spreading, in addition to building even more trust with them. – Misty Larkins, Relevance 9. HIRE PEOPLE WHO REPRESENT YOUR COMPANY’S CORE VALUES.

advertisement

Brands are only as good as the people behind them. Our priority is to hire team members who live our company’s core values. So, we only hire amazing humans. When your customers know the character and traits of the people behind the brand, it’s easier to dismiss misinformation your clients don’t believe in the first place. – Dan Bowling, The Genesis Company 10. ENSURE ALL COMPANY COMMUNICATIONS ARE REVIEWED BY THE APPROVED CHANNELS ONLY. All official company communications, especially critical ones, should only come from approved channels. If needed, they should also be approved by the board and management. While we are in the age of social media and authenticity, with CEOs like Elon Musk offering their opinions left and right, when possible, companies should try to have cohesive messages that do not contradict the official company message. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures

11. ALWAYS CREATE AN OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE FOR EVERY COMPANY NEWS ITEM AND PRODUCT LAUNCH. Company news and product launches should always include an official branded press release. Not only do press releases help amplify your brand’s message, but they also provide a reliable place for the public to verify your company’s latest updates. Your press releases serve as a definitive source of truth for company news, so be sure your messaging remains consistent across all communications. – Shannon Tucker, Next PR 12. PROVIDE EVIDENCE-BASED INFORMATION.

In today’s world where misinformation spreads like wildfire, organizations need quick and effective monitoring mechanisms to address incidents promptly. Establish a proactive communication strategy emphasizing transparency and timely responses. Engage directly with your audience through official channels and provide evidence-based information to maintain a positive and authentic brand reputation. – Mukesh Kumar, Slalom 13. EMPOWER YOUR EMPLOYEES AS BRAND AMBASSADORS. Maintain a positive brand reputation by being a proactive truth-teller. Share transparent, verified information and engage directly with your audience. Address misinformation head-on with bold corrections and clear facts. Empower employees as brand ambassadors to amplify the truth. This relentless transparency builds trust and fortifies your brand’s integrity. – Chris Dyer, Chris Dyer

14. BE TIMELY AND COURAGEOUS IN YOUR RESPONSE. Deliver the right message at the right time to the right people. Precision and timeliness both matter when it comes to communicating during a crisis. When faced with a choice, remember that inaction is still a decision. Brands build trust by showing up with courage and vulnerability rather than cowering in unresponsiveness or politically correct statements. – Pooja Vijay Kumar, Autodesk 15. USE SOCIAL MEDIA AND OTHER TECHNIQUES TO BOND WITH CUSTOMERS.