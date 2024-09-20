16-steps-to-building-a-diverse-and-inclusive-workplace-at-all-levels

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

Hiring the right people is the key to success at any company, but to keep them growing and willing to stay on board, the leadership team must learn to understand what gets their employees out of bed in the morning to show up and do the hard work.

Creating a work environment that makes everyone feel welcomed and heard is essential to help staff members continue to develop as they support each other and the company’s progress in business. Below, 16 experts from Fast Company Executive Board each describe one measure that company leaders can adopt to foster a diverse workforce culture that drives innovation and employee satisfaction. 1. REMOVE ANY ROADBLOCKS THAT DO NOT ALLOW UNIQUE IDEAS TO FLOURISH. Emphasize flexibility and trust, and encourage non-conventional approaches to problem-solving to create an inclusive workplace that drives innovation. By trusting team members to accomplish tasks while removing roadblocks, we foster an environment where unique ideas can flourish. This approach allows employees to feel empowered to contribute their distinct perspectives. – Rafael Lourenco, ClearSale

2. EMBRACE OPINIONS THAT DIFFER FROM YOUR OWN. One way to encourage innovation and employee satisfaction is to allocate a portion of everyone’s time to exploration, research, and trying new things. Encouraging diversity of opinions by allowing freedom to innovate is a big part of Furniture.com’s culture. Once a quarter, we choose a handful of new roadmap ideas from a company-wide submission, giving everyone a chance to share impactful ideas. – Alex Seaman, Furniture.com 3. MAKE EMPLOYEES FEEL VALUED AND A PART OF THE PROCESS.

When possible, lead through consensus. Employees should be provided the opportunity to play an active role in shaping the operations of the workplace. Fostering an inclusive culture includes truly listening and valuing all points of view. This, in turn, will help engage and retain employees while attracting new and diverse talent. – Jeff Sprau, Legence 4. CONDUCT PERFORMANCE EVALUATIONS THAT GO BEYOND OUTCOMES. Hiring a workforce that appears diverse is not enough; the key is to include a diversity of perspectives, capabilities, and skills meaningfully in your business. Introducing performance evaluations that assess not just outcomes but also critical thinking, curiosity, constructive challenges, and soft skills such as leadership, communication, and teamwork, is vital for nurturing an innovative workforce. – Nadine Mirchandani, EY

5. PASS OVER PANELS THAT FAIL TO INCLUDE DIVERSE VOICES. Make sure your diverse and inclusive talent has a voice. This isn’t about just checking a box. Look across your organization to make sure voices are represented at all levels to reflect the diversity of the markets you serve. Refuse to participate in any panel or other speaking engagement where diversity is not front and center. – Elizabeth Green, QuSecure 6. OFFER A SURVEY TO SOLICIT FEEDBACK AND GAUGE EMPLOYEE SENTIMENT.

At G2, our Employee Success team surveys our employees quarterly on two distinct measures: eNPS and iNPS. While NPS is often done to evaluate customer satisfaction with a net promoter score, we also use it internally to measure employees’ satisfaction (eNPS) and feelings of inclusion (iNPS). These are just two of the many benchmarks our team uses to solicit feedback and gauge employee sentiment. – Godard Abel, G2 7. UTILIZE AS MANY METRICS AS POSSIBLE TO MAKE THE EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE BETTER. Too often, traditional HR metrics alone don’t tell the full story about the value and adoption of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Sentiment analysis, captured across employee and manager digital communications, in-the-moment surveys, and big data analytics can supplement traditional metrics to present a fuller picture of workplace diversity and satisfaction. – Jeff Moses, WorkForce Software

8. GATHER A VARIETY OF OPINIONS FROM THE COMMUNITY TO AVOID BELIEVING YOUR OWN DEI HYPE. It’s not unusual to have HR and business leaders give themselves an “A” for DEI efforts that, at best, earn an “F” from employees. To avoid this, regularly gather feedback from your community groups through surveys and focus groups to understand how different people experience your company. This approach ensures you’re measuring actual progress and not fooling yourself with deceptive metrics. – Joseph Santana, Joseph Santana LLC 9. DEVELOP A CENTER TO MENTOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF TALENT.

Create a school or learning center where you can spot young diverse talent early. Workshops and innovation sprints can help you source talent that fits your organization’s needs and culture. Engaging in public outreach will also boost the communities in which you live. – Patrick Hanlon, primalbranding.co 10. PROVIDE DIVERSE VOICES WITH A SEAT AT THE TABLE. Measure where new ideas originate. Diversity is necessary for innovation. Homogenous teams are notorious for groupthink or falling back on tradition. Diverse voices at the table can disrupt stale thinking and lead to breakthroughs. Create meaningful moments where each employee can be valued and celebrated for their unique contribution to the team. – Nisha Anand, Dream.Org

11. ASK EACH TEAM MEMBER ABOUT THEIR SPECIFIC CAREER GOALS AND ASPIRATIONS. Work to recognize each team member as an individual. That means taking the time to assess skills, discuss career goals and aspirations, and identify resources and pathways that support the employee. Seeing people for who they really are—rather than relying on productivity and performance metrics—creates a mutually beneficial experience. – Caitlin MacGregor, Plum 12. GIVE EMPLOYEE RESOURCE GROUPS A DIRECT LINE TO LEADERSHIP.

Leaders can create employee resource groups (ERGs) that senior leadership supports and actively engages with. These groups provide a platform for underrepresented voices, foster community, and drive initiatives that promote inclusivity. By giving ERGs a direct line to leadership, companies can ensure diverse perspectives shape policies, enhance innovation, and boost overall employee satisfaction. – Jacqueline Samira, Howdy.com 13. KEEP YOUR TEAM’S ENGAGEMENT LEVEL UP THROUGH LISTENING CIRCLES. Survey your teams to keep a pulse on the temperament of the company. But remember, if you ask for feedback, you need to act upon it. That’s how you demonstrate commitment to creating an environment that allows people to innovate, be creative, and think outside the box. Also, not everyone responds to surveys, so find other ways to keep the engagement up, such as listening circles. – Kristi Melani, Telesign

14. OFFER NEW AND EXISTING HIRES A CHANCE TO DEVELOP THEIR SKILLS FURTHER. Have a long-term plan to train new and existing hires. Understand that everyone, no matter their role, needs support, so when we focus on individuals’ current and potential skills, inclusivity becomes a natural strategy. People from all walks of life can be tremendous assets to a company when given the chance to be hired and mentored at the beginning of their hire and throughout their career. – Larry Brinker Jr., BRINKER 15. HOST FUN ACTIVITIES TO KEEP EVERYONE POSITIVELY CONNECTED.