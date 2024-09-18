MrBeast, Amazon sued by reality show competitors over alleged ‘unsafe’ conditions

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday by five unnamed participants, MrBeast is accused of creating “unsafe” employment conditions , including sexual harassment and misrepresenting contestants’ odds at winning his new Amazon reality-show’s $5 million grand prize.

The filing alleges that the multimillion-dollar company behind YouTube’s most popular channel failed to provide minimum wages, overtime pay, uninterrupted meal breaks, and rest time for competitors—whose “work on the show was the entertainment product” sold by MrBeast.

A spokesperson for MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, told the Associated Press in an email that he had no comment on the new lawsuit.

Donaldson’s Beast Games show was touted as the “biggest reality competition.” It was supposed to put the North Carolina content creator in front of audiences beyond the YouTube platform where his record 316 million subscribers routinely watch his whimsical challenges that often carry lavish gifts of direct cash.