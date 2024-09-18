Amazon raises pay to more than $22 an hour, gives free Prime to transportation workers

Amazon.com is raising the pay of its fulfillment and transportation staff in the United States by at least $1.50 an hour and handing out free Prime memberships as benefits, it said on Wednesday.

The company will spend more than $2.2 billion on the hikes that will take the base salaries of hourly workers to more than $22 an hour—or more than $29 an hour including benefits.

Amazon’s decision comes as one of the biggest employers in the U.S. faces pressure from warehouse staff for better contracts and improved working conditions.

In June, the Amazon Labor Union—the first group of company workers to organize at a U.S. warehouse—voted to affiliate with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions.