A new report from LinkedIn shows a demand for climate-change-related skills that far outpaces supply.

Want a new job? Get some ‘green skills,’ stat

[Image: mim.girl/Getty Images]

BY Adele Peters2 minute read

If you have green skills, you’re more likely to get a job. A new report from LinkedIn backs that up, finding that the global hiring rate for workers with skills that can directly fight climate change is 54.6% greater than the overall hiring rate.

In the U.S., that number is even higher, with an 80% difference in favor of workers with green skills.

Between 2023 and 2024, the report says, global demand for green talent grew twice as quickly as supply. “When we talk to a lot of employers, what we hear is, ‘Hey, we’re struggling to find workers,’” says Efrem Bycer, who works on sustainability and workforce policy partnerships at LinkedIn. The gap is projected to grow. The report suggests that by 2050 we’ll need to at least double the number of workers with green skills to meet supply.

Specific jobs require different types of green skills. In the U.S., at the moment, the fastest-growing green skill is “building performance,” or skills related to understanding the energy use and efficiency of buildings. That’s relevant for facilities managers, engineers, and others, but not something that everyone necessarily needs to learn. The second-fastest-growing skill is responsible sourcing, which is useful for anyone working with supply chains.

Adele Peters is a senior writer at Fast Company who focuses on solutions to climate change and other global challenges, interviewing leaders from Al Gore and Bill Gates to emerging climate tech entrepreneurs like Mary Yap.

