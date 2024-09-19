Fast company logo
YouTube’s most successful personality has some key findings for both influencers and the average person.

7 key takeaways from MrBeast’s leaked HR document

[Source Photo: Wikipedia]

BY Chris Stokel-Walker2 minute read

Few people have the cultural clout of Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson. Despite recent controversies involving accusations of bullying and safety risks on his latest show, the 26-year-old YouTuber remains arguably the biggest name on the platform and has managed to ride a wave of popularity to turn producing videos online into a $700 million business.

How he does that has remained relatively impenetrable—until the publication of a leaked document given to new hires in his production company. The 36-page document contains details about Donaldson’s business ethos, and could go some way to explaining his success. Though it’s not yet known when and how the memo was initially leaked, the document was shared on X last week by Starter Story founder Pat Walls and quickly made the rounds across the internet.

Here are seven key takeaways from the document.

1. Keep a simple goal

Donaldson has made his name thanks to his YouTube presence, and so he’s abundantly clear about what should be all his employees’ north star throughout their roles. “Your goal here is to make the best YOUTUBE videos possible,” he writes. “That’s the number one goal of this production company.”

2. Be willing to break rules

The company values creativity over traditional media approaches, even if that’s not the classic way of doing things. “Idc [I don’t care] how traditional media does things,” he titles one section. “This is not Hollywood and I do not want to be Hollywood.”

3. Presenteeism isn’t important

Many business leaders worry about the rise of “presenteeism,” where workers turn up to work but don’t actually produce anything. Donaldson would rather they spent less time on his projects, if it meant they were more productive. “The Amount of hours you work is irrelevant,” he writes. “At the end of the day you will be judged on results, not hours. We are a results based company.”

4. Always be iterating

The company encourages constant innovation and improvement. “We must always be improving and innovating,” he writes. “The camera angles need to always get better, the pacing, the story, the jokes, the color, the lighting, the music, the props, the people, our framing, our ideas, literally everything must always be improving and innovating.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris Stokel-Walker

