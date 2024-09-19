7 key takeaways from MrBeast’s leaked HR document

Few people have the cultural clout of Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson. Despite recent controversies involving accusations of bullying and safety risks on his latest show, the 26-year-old YouTuber remains arguably the biggest name on the platform and has managed to ride a wave of popularity to turn producing videos online into a $700 million business .

How he does that has remained relatively impenetrable—until the publication of a leaked document given to new hires in his production company. The 36-page document contains details about Donaldson’s business ethos, and could go some way to explaining his success. Though it’s not yet known when and how the memo was initially leaked, the document was shared on X last week by Starter Story founder Pat Walls and quickly made the rounds across the internet.

Here are seven key takeaways from the document.

1. Keep a simple goal

Donaldson has made his name thanks to his YouTube presence, and so he’s abundantly clear about what should be all his employees’ north star throughout their roles. “Your goal here is to make the best YOUTUBE videos possible,” he writes. “That’s the number one goal of this production company.”