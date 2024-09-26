First fashion came for interior design. Now interior design is coming for fashion

Early one morning in April 2023, eager shoppers lined up outside Taliesin West—the Arizona home where the famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright once spent winters—now the headquarters of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. They weren’t waiting for furniture; they were queued up to buy a limited edition pair of sneakers and garments from the brand Kith.

Across the world in Tokyo, more than 500 eager shoppers lined up at Kith’s store, vying for the same kicks—a pair of desert-toned New Balance sneakers inspired by one of Wright’s famous unbuilt projects, Broadacre City. The collab sold out within hours.

The fervor around the partnership between one of America’s most well-known architects and the fashion brand was unusual, but telling of our current moment. In the past year, a number of interiors-focused companies have launched unexpected products in the fashion space, blurring the lines between the design disciplines.

We’ve seen limited drop collaborations from FLW x Kith, and a partnership between Swiss furniture company USM Modular Furniture and the luxe loungewear brand Comme Si. Fabric designer Flora Soames designed an oversize houndstooth print for British workwear brand Carrier Co., and the Danish brand Hay teamed up with Asics to launch the Asics OG Skyhand shoes in three iconic Hay pastels, as well as socks and a logo bag.