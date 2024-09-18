Lauryn Hill is starring in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Warriors’ concept album

Miranda wrote the album, due out October 18, with award-winning actor and playwright Eisa Davis. Warriors is Miranda’s first full post-Hamilton musical. The Broadway megahit, which debuted almost a decade ago at New York’s Public Theater, also began as a concept album. “Concept albums are a series of songs that tell a story,” Miranda explained.

Lauryn Hill [Photo: courtesy Atlantic Records]

He pointed out that many Broadway shows started as albums, or are essentially enjoyed as albums by fans who don’t have access to the live shows. “If you are young and broke, it’s a way to see a Broadway show,” he said.

Concept albums are also, Miranda pointed out, a great way to get a star-studded cast of talented performers who otherwise would not commit to an eight-show-a-week Broadway performance schedule.



In Miranda and Davis’s retelling of the 1979 film The Warriors—about rival New York City gangs battling their way back to the Bronx from Coney Island—Hill portrays Cyrus, the gang leader. The Warriors gang is all women: played by Kenita Miller, Sasha Hutchings, Phillipa Soo, Aneesa Folds, Amber Gray, Gizel Jiménez, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Julia Harriman.