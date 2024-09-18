8 strategies for leading with authenticity, empathy, and resilience

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

Christena Garduno has seen extraordinary changes in the marketing industry over the course of her career. She joined Koeppel Direct, a direct response agency, when it launched more than 25 years ago and has played a crucial role in growing and evolving the company. In 2021, with Garduno at the helm as CEO, the company rebranded as Media Culture, a global brand response agency with a focus on creating performance-driven media campaigns to meet clients’ changing needs.

As a female CEO in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Garduno has developed her own brand of leadership rooted in honesty, adaptability, and resilience. “It’s critical to stay flexible and receptive to change in an industry that is always changing, all the while adhering to your basic principles and goals,” says Garduno. “Accept the chances and obstacles that come your way as teaching moments, and don’t be scared to experiment and take risks. Seeing how quickly technology is changing in the marketing sector is an excellent learning opportunity. Adapting to new tools and platforms was difficult at first, but I learned how important it is to be flexible and never stop learning from it.” Another important lesson that has shaped Garduno’s approach to leadership was the product of a misstep she made early in her career.

“I placed too much emphasis on people’s immediate skill sets instead of appreciating the wider views and creativity that result from assembling a varied team,” she says. “This experience reinforced the value of having a diverse group of perspectives in the room since it fosters creativity and improves problem-solving techniques. Leaders must cultivate a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone feels empowered to share their thoughts.” LEARNING FROM ADVERSITY Several years ago, Garduno faced a life-changing diagnosis that compelled her to re-evaluate her personal and professional priorities.

“Receiving my cancer diagnosis in 2020 was the biggest shock of my life,” says Garduno. “It was a pivotal time that made me slow down and reconsider how I wanted to approach both work and life in general. I learned from this experience the value of a solid support network and resilience in both my personal and professional life. It also brought to light the importance of vulnerability, reassuring me that it’s acceptable to ask for help and that exhibiting sincerity may improve relationships with my peers and colleagues.” Garduno’s willingness to be open and honest with her team not only allowed people to support her during an incredibly difficult time, it also gave others permission to be vulnerable and authentic. Her example as a leader helped foster a culture where team members can be their full selves and share their challenges and wins. LEADING BY EXAMPLE

Drawing on her own experiences, Garduno offers eight pieces of advice for leaders, whether they are well-established in their careers or just starting out. 1. Embrace diversity: “Creating a diverse staff involves more than simply having representation; it also entails bringing fresh viewpoints and creative ideas to your company. Diversity stimulates creativity and improves the company’s ability to comprehend and cater to a varied clientele. Be open to hearing what your team has to say and picking up tips from them; their perspectives might spark original ideas and make you aware of things you would have overlooked otherwise.” 2: Prioritize resilience: “Unexpected obstacles exist in life and business. Develop resilience to overcome obstacles and emerge stronger. Maintain a cheerful attitude even during trying times, and accept obstacles as opportunities to learn and develop.”

3. Remain flexible and agile: “The corporate environment is ever-changing, particularly in light of new technology. Having a competitive advantage requires being knowledgeable and flexible enough to change fast. Stay curious, and maintain an open mind. Encourage your staff to innovate and learn new things constantly to adapt to change.” 4. Empathize with others: “Empathizing with others promotes trust and a positive work atmosphere. Respecting and appreciating your team members’ feelings and experiences fosters an environment where everyone is inspired to give their all.” 5. Respect authenticity: “Leaders who exhibit authenticity spark loyalty and trust. Being forthright and honest about your struggles, experiences, and weaknesses strengthens relationships with your team and stakeholders. It promotes an environment where individuals are at ease being who they are and exchanging views.”