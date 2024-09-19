Walmart will now let you ‘Shop with Friends’ from home

Walmart shoppers can now get advice from friends on new clothes they’re considering without ever setting foot in the store or even trying anything on.

A new website feature called Shop with Friends, currently in beta, lets users choose from a set of models to find one that looks like them, then assemble a virtual fitting room of outfits they’re potentially interested in. Then, they can see how the outfits look on their chosen model and generate a link to their fitting room to share by text, email, or social media, letting friends weigh in on which outfits to get.

Once they’ve assembled their virtual fitting rooms, they can share the link through any messaging or social tool they choose. If they’re on a desktop or laptop, the Walmart website will generate a QR code they can scan, making it easier to share through whatever apps they have on their phone. Friends who get access to the link can provide their name and virtually like as many of the outfits in the virtual fitting room as they wish for their shopping buddy to see. Users deliberately don’t need to install any Walmart apps to create fitting rooms, and they don’t need to create a Walmart account in order to vote.

[Photo: Walmart]

“It’s that way on purpose,” says Todd Goodyear, software engineering director at Walmart. “We want them to discover and explore Walmart without having to do that.”