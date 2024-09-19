Attention teachers: 7 ways AI can actually be helpful in the classroom

Few areas have seen as much impact from AI as education, from students using ChatGPT to cheat to AI helping students research new technologies . While the pro versus con AI debate is still ongoing, teachers can use AI to help plan and prepare lessons, and make the classroom a bit more exciting.

1. Prevent Cheating

Many teachers’ first experience with AI is when a student submits an assignment created by a service like ChatGPT. How do you handle this? Some tools can try to spot AI-created work, but they are not always reliable, especially with more recent AI tools. Instead, many educators favor using the same approach as calculators: allow their use but ensure students understand the principles and limitations. Explain to students how AIs can be prone to hallucinations, creating nonexistent sources and logical fallacies within the created test. These can be avoided by reading and correcting the work, but it would have been easier for the students to write the thing themselves by that point.

One teacher tells me they get their students to review an answer from ChatGPT, picking apart the inaccuracies and errors. After that, they don’t try to use these tools to cheat. Instead, they use AI for research and assistance but do the work themselves.

2. Demonstrate

AI isn’t an exotic technology that belongs to the elite: you can run it on devices you may already have in your classroom. Cheap computers like the $90 Raspberry Pi can run large language models (LLMs) locally to let your students experiment with AI without worrying about who can access the results. There is more to this than just chatting: free and open-source tools like Prompt Mixer can help your students understand how AI works, how they can control the LLM, and what the results look like by tweaking how they ask questions.