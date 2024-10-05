WhatsApp vs. Apple Messages: Which is the better messaging app in 2024?

Messaging apps are one of the most frequently used apps on our phones. There’s probably not a day that goes by when most people don’t hear a ding alerting them to a new text. There’s also no shortage of messaging apps. But when it comes to the juggernauts, there are two: Meta ’s WhatsApp and Apple ’s Messages, the latter of which just got a big update in iOS 18 .

So, how do the two apps now compare in 2024? We’ll explore this, based on five criteria: user interface, compatibility, useful features, fun factor, and privacy and security.

User Interface

Most users like their apps to have clean, uncluttered interfaces that are easy to navigate.

Apple’s Messages app

Without a doubt, Apple’s Messages app fulfills these requirements. When you open the app, you are immediately presented with its minimalist interface, which clearly shows a list of all your chat threads. You have a search bar at the top and can quickly tap on any thread to see its contents. Further, there is a single + button that opens a menu that lets you quickly add a photo, audio message, or location to the chat in a few taps.