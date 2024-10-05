WhatsApp vs. Apple Messages: Which is the better messaging app in 2024?

Messaging apps are one of the most frequently used apps on our phones. There’s probably not a day that goes by when most people don’t hear a ding alerting them to a new text. There’s also no shortage of messaging apps. But when it comes to the juggernauts, there are two: Meta’s WhatsApp and Apple’s Messages, the latter of which just got a big update in iOS 18.
So, how do the two apps now compare in 2024? We’ll explore this, based on five criteria: user interface, compatibility, useful features, fun factor, and privacy and security.
User Interface
Most users like their apps to have clean, uncluttered interfaces that are easy to navigate.
Without a doubt, Apple’s Messages app fulfills these requirements. When you open the app, you are immediately presented with its minimalist interface, which clearly shows a list of all your chat threads. You have a search bar at the top and can quickly tap on any thread to see its contents. Further, there is a single + button that opens a menu that lets you quickly add a photo, audio message, or location to the chat in a few taps.
WhatsApp’s user interface, on the other hand, is more convoluted. At the bottom of the app is a toolbar with five buttons: Updates, Calls, Communities, Chats, and Settings. These “Updates” and “Communities” additions can make WhatsApp feel more like a social network than a dedicated messaging app. Because features such as these are built into WhatsApp, the app is naturally more bloated.
Winner: Apple Messages
Compatibility
For a messaging app to be useful, you need to have someone to chat with. That means your friends must be using the same messaging technology as you are.