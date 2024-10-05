Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

We’ll explore this, based on five criteria: user interface, compatibility, useful features, fun factor, and privacy and security.

WhatsApp vs. Apple Messages: Which is the better messaging app in 2024?

[Images: Alexander Shatov/Unsplash]

BY Michael Grothaus6 minute read

Messaging apps are one of the most frequently used apps on our phones. There’s probably not a day that goes by when most people don’t hear a ding alerting them to a new text. There’s also no shortage of messaging apps. But when it comes to the juggernauts, there are two: Meta’s WhatsApp and Apple’s Messages, the latter of which just got a big update in iOS 18.

So, how do the two apps now compare in 2024? We’ll explore this, based on five criteria: user interface, compatibility, useful features, fun factor, and privacy and security.

User Interface

Most users like their apps to have clean, uncluttered interfaces that are easy to navigate.

Apple’s Messages app

Without a doubt, Apple’s Messages app fulfills these requirements. When you open the app, you are immediately presented with its minimalist interface, which clearly shows a list of all your chat threads. You have a search bar at the top and can quickly tap on any thread to see its contents. Further, there is a single + button that opens a menu that lets you quickly add a photo, audio message, or location to the chat in a few taps.

WhatsApp’s user interface, on the other hand, is more convoluted. At the bottom of the app is a toolbar with five buttons: Updates, Calls, Communities, Chats, and Settings. These “Updates” and “Communities” additions can make WhatsApp feel more like a social network than a dedicated messaging app. Because features such as these are built into WhatsApp, the app is naturally more bloated.

Winner: Apple Messages

Compatibility

For a messaging app to be useful, you need to have someone to chat with. That means your friends must be using the same messaging technology as you are.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michael Grothaus is a novelist and author. His latest novel, BEAUTIFUL SHINING PEOPLE, has been translated into multiple languages More

Explore Topics