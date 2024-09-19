Reddit threads are blowing up on TikTok and Instagram

Millions view Reddit content daily. The issue for Reddit? Many of them are seeing it on other platforms.

On TikTok, robo-voices narrate scary, story posts originating on Reddit’s forums. On YouTube, creators film their reactions to reading Reddit “Am I The Asshole?” stories. Even on Instagram and X, Reddit posts are incessantly screenshotted and reposted. The off-platform content is great for Reddit’s visibility, though capturing those exposed users may prove more difficult.

“It becomes an awareness driver for Reddit,” says Jeremy Goldman, a senior director of briefings at eMarketer who analyzes social media companies. “A lot of people who see that stuff won’t necessarily go on Reddit, but it makes it a little bit more mainstream.”

Reddit content is flooding TikTok, YouTube, and X

In the last year, Reddit’s traffic has skyrocketed. Between Q2 of 2023 and 2024, Reddit added just under 10 million logged-in daily users, jumping from 32.1 to 42 million. The company’s stock price has reflected this: After going public in March, the stock has generally coasted above their opening price of $47 with some minor dips, reaching a height of $78.08 in July. But with this growth comes content leakage—which Reddit has seen in boatloads. (Reddit declined to comment for this story.)