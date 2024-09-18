New AI tools can dig up skeletons in politicians’ social media histories—and yours, too

Character, as they say, is what you do when no one’s watching. What’s been hard to ignore during the current election, however, is that character also seems to be what you do when only certain people are watching. Or when you think only certain people are watching, anyway.

Ever since JD Vance became Donald Trump’s running mate back in July, the Ohio Senator has been haunted by previous online activity intended for select audiences. Between unflattering clips from old podcasts and some unsavory connections within the financial app Venmo, the first millennial to land on a presidential ticket is also the first VP pick whose web presence has come back to bite them like an edgy comedian hired on Saturday Night Live.

JD Vance’s rocky candidacy is proof that, no matter your political ideology, being terminally online has become risky for anyone entering the public eye in a high-profile gig. Not only has it gotten harder to hide the digital skeletons lurking in one’s closet, but the professional skeleton-finders are doing more thorough closet inspections than ever—especially in the realm of politics.

Sifting through your internet history

The state of being terminally online involves logging on for so long within one’s preferred echo chamber that it informs practically all your opinions and makes you comfortable sharing them widely and confidently. In a political environment where every awkward conversation has the potential to go viral, this can be a problem. It’s a fairly recent problem.