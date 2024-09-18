YouTube is launching a new section within channels for fans to come together and share posts and pictures directly related to creators, the company said Wednesday.

The new “Communities” feature comes after creators and fans said they wanted more ways to connect with one another. Traditionally, YouTube users had to comment on threads under a creator’s video in order to start or keep conversations going. That meant the burden of fostering connection was on the creator, who had to upload a video in order for the fans to have a place to hold their conversations.

[Image: YouTube]

“We saw a real opportunity, which is we wanted a place where viewers and fans and creators could all chat with each other and that the viewers themselves could start a conversation,” says Aaron Filner, senior director for community products.

Users will be able to access the Communities tab on a creator’s page, next to the playlist tab.