Bluesky could become Brazil’s next big social media platform. It has Elon Musk’s X to thank

The decentralized social media platform spun off from Twitter in 2022 has seen a surge of around 3.5 million new users, bringing its total user base to more than 10 million. That uptick follows a recent Supreme Court court decision to ban X (formerly Twitter) in Brazil. More than 93% of these new users speak Portuguese, according to app intelligence firm Appfigures.

The ban on X follows a monthslong dispute between platform owner Elon Musk and Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes over X’s failure to comply with multiple court orders and its decision to close its offices to avoid legal consequences. Late last month, the court ordered Brazil’s mobile and internet providers to block X, and set a daily fine for anyone using a virtual private network (VPN) to access the app.

X was essentially rendered inaccessible in Brazil until this past Wednesday, when it skirted the ban by routing its internet traffic through Cloudflare, a third party internet-infrastructure provider. The number of X posts made in Brazil rose from 939,000 on Tuesday to more than two million by late afternoon Wednesday, according to data analysis company Bites.