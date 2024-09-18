PayPal’s smart brand refresh ditches the blue logo it’s had for 20-plus years

Overall, it might seem that the design changes in Paypal’s brand refresh, from Pentagram partner Andrea Trabucco-Campos and his team, are fairly subtle. But a closer inspection reveals why it’s necessary to pay attention to the details. There’s a new bespoke typeface for the wordmark and copy; a crisper monogram; a streamlined color palette, which includes a new color for the wordmark; and new animations that reflect PayPall’s UX. It’s a move that’s intended to help PayPal stand out from its competitors in the fintech space while giving the brand a more universal, accessible look.

[Image: courtesy Pentagram]

Subtle color differences, big change

First, perhaps the most obvious visual change is the updated wordmark. The new PayPal wordmark isn’t oriented at a slant, which is different from all of the workmark’s former iterations, dating back to the company’s launch in 2000.

[Image: courtesy Pentagram]

The new PayPal wordmark is also black rather than blue. This may not seem like a major visual change on its face, but it’s a strategic move when working within the sea of sameness that is fintech branding. (Consider fintech companies Webull, Revolut, and Wise, for instance.) As the press release clarifies, PayPal’s new color choice “sets it apart from the blue that has become synonymous with fintech.” This choice can also help distinguish PayPal’s brand from the more staid identities of traditional banks like Citi and Chase.