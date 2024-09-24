Growing green jobs

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

The increasingly visible effects of climate change—extreme weather, drought, rising sea levels, and other ecological disasters—have driven individuals and organizations around the world to search for solutions. Governments are spending billions of dollars on infrastructure. Consumers are demanding that companies provide more sustainable products. Companies are investing heavily in research, leading to breakthrough technologies.

Collectively, these efforts have created an emerging—and fast-growing— “green” economy. Signs of it are all around. Power companies are pumping huge sums of money into ambitious renewable energy projects. Automakers are opening EV manufacturing plants. Consumer goods firms are reformulating products and switching to new forms of packaging in a bid to be more sustainable. This ongoing transformation of the global economy will require workers with specialized skills, such as environmental engineers to help corporations measure and reduce carbon footprints, agricultural experts to redesign farm practices, and material scientists to innovate more sustainable products. Worldwide, we may see 300 million new “green collar” jobs by 2050. Three-quarters of adults believe that green jobs are crucial to addressing climate change, according to a global survey conducted by 3M earlier this year. Many respondents believe our best hope of addressing climate change is developing workers with the skills, commitment, and scientific knowledge to make a difference. To spotlight the critical need for more talent to support the green transition, 3M partnered with Generous Films to produce a global docuseries called “Green Works.” The film highlights five individuals from diverse backgrounds who are working across industries to build a more sustainable future and aims to inspire more professionals to join the effort.

“More and more jobs are becoming green jobs,” says Gayle Schueller, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer for 3M. “Our employees and our potential employees are really motivated by that. These jobs really have the potential to change the world.” “BUILDING BLOCKS FOR GREEN JOBS” Demand for workers with green skills is far outpacing supply, according to a 2023 study conducted by LinkedIn. The share of job postings requiring green skills increased 22.4% between 2022 and 2023, while the share of green talent in the workforce grew by only 12.3%. The need for these skills extends beyond technical fields such as wind turbine repair or emissions control specialists. Jobs related to public policy, community organizing, healthcare, and disaster recovery are being transformed by the green economy. Skills like data analysis, project management, and collaboration can be as valuable to the green economy as engineering.

3M is working to increase the green capabilities of its entire workforce, encouraging employees in every position to enhance their sustainability and climate skills. Resources such as Job Function Action Guides highlight areas that individuals can work to develop and actions they can take given their position and function within 3M. “We all have a role to play in this,” says Michael Stroik, 3M’s vice president of 3Mgives, the company’s community impact arm. “We all need to find ways to build green skills and to ‘green’ your job overall. It’s on all of us.” The transition to a less carbon-intensive economy will require a comprehensive and collaborative effort. Educators, industry leaders, and government agencies must work together to ensure that workers quickly gain the green skills required. They also need to collaborate across sectors to ensure people who have been traditionally underrepresented in sciences and technology have access to training. At 3M, supporting a strong talent pipeline includes charitable giving that improves access to STEM and skilled trades education. The company’s workforce training strategy also involves opening its manufacturing plants to outside groups and sharing information about the technologies that are changing how work gets done with representatives of technical colleges, high schools, middle schools, and communities worldwide.

“It feels like our responsibility as a STEM jobs provider,” Stroik says. “We’re literally designing factories and labs of the future. STEM education and the trades are the building blocks for what green jobs require.” In addition to releasing “Green Works,” 3M is partnering with Work on Climate, a nonprofit on a mission to build the workforce needed to help solve climate change equitably and justly. Work on Climate is known for building the world’s largest online community that helps professionals find green jobs. Together, the companies aim to offer practical next steps and resources for professionals interested in pursuing a green career. And to help expand global support for green careers, 3Mgives is helping to fund the work of Climate Action Pathways for Schools in California, WorldSkills Germany, Korea Science Service, and Earthworm Foundation in Brazil and Canada. SUSTAINABLE DESIGN Five years ago, 3M acted on its belief that science is the key to improving the environment. The company defined its Sustainability Value Commitment, a requirement that all new products should positively impact people and the planet—something that 100% of new products have achieved ever since. The program encourages focus on recycling, reusability, energy savings, responsible sourcing, and other aspects of sustainability.