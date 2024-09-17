The exploding pager attack in Lebanon could signal a new, violent era of tech warfare

Hundreds of pagers detonated simultaneously across Lebanon on Tuesday as part of what’s believed to be a coordinated attack against members of Hezbollah, killing at least nine people and wounding some 2,750 more.

Hezbollah has not said why the pagers exploded, but did say it held Israel “fully responsible for this criminal aggression.” Israel has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but had signaled, one day prior, that it was considering a heightened military campaign against Hezbollah, which has for months been firing rockets into Israel in support of Hamas.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters Tuesday that the developments in Lebanon were “extremely concerning,” adding that there’s now a higher risk of escalation in the Middle East. In particular, the surprising nature of the damage caused has raised concerns that a new front has opened up on warfare: a form of sabotage that transforms innocuous gadgets into deadly devices.

“Hezbollah made an error when they told their top echelon to stop using mobile phones because they feared they could be tracked,” says Alan Woodward, a cybersecurity professor at the University of Surrey. “They decided to switch to pagers, but they were known to only use a small number of vendors.”