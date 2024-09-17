Fast company logo
In a new system aimed at providing better safety, the ride-hailing service will cross-check passenger account information with third-party databases.

[Images: Uber]

BY Jennifer Mattson1 minute read

In an effort to make ride hailing safer and easier, Uber announced a new verification feature aimed at giving drivers more information about who is getting in their car.

Starting Wednesday, passengers will have their account information checked against third-party databases or have the option to upload an ID. Once verified, they will receive a blue “Verified” rider badge, similar to the ones that have long been common on social media platforms, visible to drivers right on the trip request.

Uber explains in detail how the process works in an FAQ section on its website.

Existing members of Clear can use the identity-verification service in order to get the badge.

Rude riders: consider yourself warned

The ride-hailing service is also targeting passenger behavior, sending warnings to rude customers. Drivers already have the ability to block and un-match with riders who give them one star.

In April, Uber rolled out a slate of new in-app safety features aimed at female riders, including audio recording, pin-verification, and RideCheck, which helps detect if a ride ends early, stops unexpectedly, or changes direction. Over the years, the ride-hailing company has faced criticism over how it has handled assault and other safety concerns.

The news comes just days after Uber made two major announcements that will start early next year: It would offer driverless ride-sharing in Austin and Atlanta, and riders will be able to rent a car on Uber’s app.

Jennifer Mattson is a Contributing Writer at Fast Company, where she covers news trends and writes daily about business, technology, finance and the workplace.

