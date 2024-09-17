In an effort to make ride hailing safer and easier, Uber announced a new verification feature aimed at giving drivers more information about who is getting in their car.

Starting Wednesday, passengers will have their account information checked against third-party databases or have the option to upload an ID. Once verified, they will receive a blue “Verified” rider badge, similar to the ones that have long been common on social media platforms, visible to drivers right on the trip request.

Uber explains in detail how the process works in an FAQ section on its website.

Existing members of Clear can use the identity-verification service in order to get the badge.