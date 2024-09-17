Influencers shared their ‘hack’ for using FaceTime to babysit their kids on a cruise, then all hell broke loose

You don’t want to get on the wrong side of parenting TikTok. Just ask influencers Matt and Abby Howard.
Controversy erupted after Abby in a since-expired Instagram Story said that she and her husband were leaving their children—Griffin, two, and August, one—in their room during a cruise to go to dinner elsewhere on the ship.
“We ended up taking them for five nights, and it became apparent that they weren’t enjoying it and therefore we weren’t either,” the Instagram Story read. “So THEN we switched our dinner time to AFTER their bedtime and FaceTimed the monitors while we ate.”
In another Instagram Story, Abby explained that regular baby monitors don’t work on the cruise ship “unless you’re only like 10 feet away,” hence the decision to FaceTime them instead. “And that worked out muchhhh better for everyone,” she added.
The video quickly did the rounds online and, of course, people had opinions. “The most shocking thing about the Matt and Abby cruise situation is that they posted in REAL TIME that their kids were alone,” one person wrote in a video posted to TikTok. “What if a follower was on that ship? A stalker? Literally anyone?? They are so lucky that nothing horrible happened.”
“FaceTime is not a safe or appropriate substitute for proper, in-person supervision of very young children, particularly in a potentially hazardous environment like a cruise ship,” parenting expert Chioma Fanawopo tells Fast Company. “Children this young require hands-on care, not only to meet their physical needs but also for emotional security. A screen cannot provide the comfort, attention, or quick response necessary if an emergency arises.”
The couple responded to the backlash a couple days later by clarifying that they were on the cruise with their extended family, saying: “People started to speculate, and believe, that we had left our children alone in their staterooms. And that is just completely untrue. We had someone with our children at all times on this boat. Period.”