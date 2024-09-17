Influencers shared their ‘hack’ for using FaceTime to babysit their kids on a cruise, then all hell broke loose

You don’t want to get on the wrong side of parenting TikTok. Just ask influencers Matt and Abby Howard.

Controversy erupted after Abby in a since-expired Instagram Story said that she and her husband were leaving their children—Griffin, two, and August, one—in their room during a cruise to go to dinner elsewhere on the ship.

“We ended up taking them for five nights, and it became apparent that they weren’t enjoying it and therefore we weren’t either,” the Instagram Story read. “So THEN we switched our dinner time to AFTER their bedtime and FaceTimed the monitors while we ate.”

In another Instagram Story, Abby explained that regular baby monitors don’t work on the cruise ship “unless you’re only like 10 feet away,” hence the decision to FaceTime them instead. “And that worked out muchhhh better for everyone,” she added.