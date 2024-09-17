What’s astroturfing? The deceptive campaign strategy, explained

Tobacco companies famously did it. Corporate giants still do it. Now, the Trump and Harris presidential campaigns have been accused of astroturfing—not rolling out synthetic grass on sports fields, but faking grassroots support.

Astroturfing is the deceptive tactic of creating the illusion of widespread public backing for a person or policy when, in reality, that support is lacking. This tactic plays upon the human tendency to be influenced by the majority, often leading people to ignore evidence and even their own beliefs, and instead jumping on the proverbial bandwagon.

“The difference between grassroots and AstroTurf”

The term was first coined in 1985 by Texas Senator Lloyd Bentsen and gets its name from the synthetic substitute designed to mimic grass. Discussing at the time the “mountain of cards and letters” he had received demanding his support for a bill favorable to the insurance industry, Bentsen famously said, “A fellow from Texas can tell the difference between grass roots and AstroTurf . . . this is generated mail.”

Astroturfing has since found fertile ground in the anonymity of the internet, where individuals and well-funded organizations—from political campaigns to activist groups—can operate undetected. In its modern form, astroturfing uses social media, forums, and comment sections to flood discussions with manufactured support or opposition, effectively drowning out the voices of real citizens.