Looking for a job? Work at one of these 10 companies with the happiest employees

These days, finding happiness at work can seem like a luxury most workers can’t afford. Facing a competitive job market and rising cost of living, many employees are burnt out from navigating what seems like an endless minefield of obstacles in the workplace, from restructuring and mass layoffs to return-to-office mandates and long hours.

In fact, overall happiness is down in the United States. And for the first time, America is no longer one of the top 20 happiest countries in the world, according to the Gallup World Poll’s World Happiness Report 2024.

But it turns out that the elusive happy employee does exist, at least according to Comparably, a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform.

Comparably released its annual list of the highest-rated companies with the happiest employees, part of its annual Best Places to Work series. The ranking is based on anonymous employee feedback to a variety of questions related to their overall happiness at work over a 12-month period (from August 2023 to August 2024), along with data from 20 million ratings of 70,000 companies in the U.S. and Canada on Comparably’s platform.