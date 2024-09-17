Leadership moments that matter: How great leaders are made

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

What makes a great leader?

I believe great leaders are made in the moments that matter—the little moments in time that form and influence what a person stands for and who they are personally and professionally. When it comes to leadership, there’s no “one-size-fits-all” approach or handbook, nor is there necessarily even a specific moment in time when you become a true leader. We are all molded by our own experiences and driven by our own strengths. My father was one of my first inspirations for leadership. When I was 10 years old, he showed me what true leadership looks like, exposing me to moments that would shape my leadership mentality for the rest of my life. He was a volunteer director at the Pan American Games in Puerto Rico. Every weekend for more than two years, we drove 70 miles together to help organize, prepare, and host the competition.

This meant that, at a young age, I was given a crash course in how to run an international event, helping with everything from meals to transportation logistics. And when someone needed an answer, and my dad wasn’t readily available, I became the “go-to guy.” Little by little, I built my skills and ability to shoulder responsibility. I learned how to make the big picture happen effectively and successfully—without shortcuts. That was more than a few years ago. Since then, I’m proud to say that I have learned a great deal more from many mentors in my career. They have taught me this key lesson: Great leaders grow in the little moments, the big moments, and everything in between. However, growth as a leader also requires intentionality. To build yourself as a leader, you need to take certain steps. DEFINE YOUR LEADERSHIP PHILOSOPHY

First, it’s important to define your leadership philosophy. Your leadership philosophy should be your voice of reason, constantly present in the back of your mind throughout everything you do. By getting clear on your leadership philosophy, you can better guide your team. When your employees know how you approach leadership, they’ll know what you expect from them. It takes effort to zero in on what your leadership philosophy is because there’s no singular leadership philosophy. A person’s leadership philosophy is rooted in their values. If you’re a leader, I encourage you to do the work. Sit down and reflect on your values, write them down, and then commit to walking the talk. One of my all-time favorite quotes, which one of my early mentors told me, is: “Keep your promises. Have a high do-to-say ratio.” I think that applies here. GET COMFORTABLE WITH THE UNCOMFORTABLE

Another reason why having a leadership philosophy is imperative is that it will help you get comfortable with the uncomfortable—and as a leader, you’ve probably experienced firsthand that there are many uncomfortable moments in leadership. I learned this lesson in high school. When I was a freshman in high school, one of my best friends suggested that I should run for treasurer of the student council. I thought she was crazy, but with her urging, I ran and, to my surprise, got elected and took on more responsibility than I ever had in my life. I loved being an active part of our school’s leadership, and in the following years, I became vice president and then president of the student council. Those moments mattered—they helped me build a foundation for who I am as a leader today. Had I not gone outside of my comfort zone, I might not have made it to my current leadership position. Give yourself a nudge, and be okay with going outside your comfort zone. Give others that nudge and encouragement as well. We all need mentors and advocates in our careers, people who believe in us and see us as bigger than we see ourselves. When mentors and advocates inspire and empower us to do more and try new things, that’s when we can begin to envision and realize our full potential as leaders. Sometimes, to move forward, you just have to be able to put yourself out there in an uncomfortable situation to make it happen.

STAY CURIOUS Throughout your leadership journey, it’s incredibly important to continually ask questions—and acknowledge when you do not necessarily have all the answers. I once read an article in Fortune Magazine about how business professionals stop growing when they hit the age of 40. The main reason they “die” is because they stop learning. A few years after I read that article, I was at another event where leaders shared an internal study about major career derailers. In the top three, once again, was that people stop learning. I promised myself to remain curious.

In my opinion, one of the most important qualities a leader can have is the constant drive for more knowledge. Whether at work, home, or school, whether parenting, running, exercising, cooking, driving, or reading a book, seizing opportunities that challenge your thinking is always a winning formula. I’m inspired by this quote from Bernard Baruch, an American financier and statesman: “Millions saw the apple fall, but Newton was the one who asked why.” In other words, curiosity fuels innovation, which drives meaningful change for everyone. We must focus on the “why” and ask questions when we are confronted with complex issues and old habits, so we can seek out a new truth or way of thinking. Questions such as “Why is this important?” and “Why does this support our overall goals and vision?” are vital.