Tesla and Volvo drivers using partial automation tech were studied. Here are the results

Drivers are more likely to engage in non-driving activities, such as checking their phones or eating a sandwich, when using partial automation systems , with some easily skirting rules set to limit distractions, new research showed on Tuesday.

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) conducted month-long studies with two such systems — Tesla’s Autopilot and Volvo’s Pilot Assist — to examine driver behavior when the technology was in use and how it evolved over time.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

While launching and commercializing driverless taxis have been tougher than expected, major automakers are in a race to deploy technology that partially automates routine driving tasks to make it easier and safer for drivers, and generate revenue for the companies.

The rush has sparked concerns and litigation around the dangers of driver distraction and crashes involving such technology.