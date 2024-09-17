Fast company logo
Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) conducted monthlong studies with Tesla’s Autopilot and Volvo’s Pilot Assist to examine driver behavior.

Tesla and Volvo drivers using partial automation tech were studied. Here are the results

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 vehicle drives on autopilot along the 405 highway in Westminster, California, U.S., March 16, 2022. [Photo: Mike Blake/File Photo/REUTERS]

BY Reuters1 minute read

Drivers are more likely to engage in non-driving activities, such as checking their phones or eating a sandwich, when using partial automation systems, with some easily skirting rules set to limit distractions, new research showed on Tuesday.

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) conducted month-long studies with two such systems — Tesla’s Autopilot and Volvo’s Pilot Assist — to examine driver behavior when the technology was in use and how it evolved over time.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

While launching and commercializing driverless taxis have been tougher than expected, major automakers are in a race to deploy technology that partially automates routine driving tasks to make it easier and safer for drivers, and generate revenue for the companies.

The rush has sparked concerns and litigation around the dangers of driver distraction and crashes involving such technology.

The studies show better safeguards are needed to ensure attentive driving, IIHS said in the report.

CONTEXT

Partial automation — a level of “advanced driver assistance systems” — uses cameras, sensors and software to regulate the speed of the car based on other vehicles on the road and keep it in the center of the lane. Some enable lane changing automatically or when prompted.

Drivers, however, are required to continuously monitor the road and be ready to take over at any time, with most systems needing them to keep their hands on the wheel.

