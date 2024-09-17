From Bryce Hall to Logan Paul, the 2010s internet bros are being MAGA-pilled

He’s part of the late-2010s crowd of (mostly young) male influencers who have recently embraced the right. Logan Paul, once a vlogger known for his subversive content, recently had Trump on his podcast. FaZe Banks, a popular streamer of the era, said that Trump had “aura on absolute max.”

“The Trump campaign is trying to appeal to young people,” says Trevor Boffone, a lecturer at the University of Houston, “so they’re getting the most popular TikToker they can find who will go with them.”

The conservative turn of “brofluencers”

Hall has 23 million TikTok followers, and Banks serves as CEO of the popular gaming group, FaZe Clan. Logan and brother Jake Paul maintain a combined 44.3 million followers on YouTube. Masculinity was often central to their content: They all posted shirtless frequently, and had influencer girlfriends who laughed at their jokes. Hall and both of the Paul brothers even now have side hustles as professional boxers.