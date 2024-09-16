Musk’s post about lack of assassination attempts on Biden and Harris is on Secret Service radar

BY Reuters1 minute read

The U.S. Secret Service said on Monday it was aware of a post by billionaire Elon Musk‘s on the X social media platform musing about a lack of assassination attempts on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Musk, who owns the platform, put up the post after a man suspected of planning to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Sunday. A Trump supporter, Musk, the CEO of Tesla, wrote on Sunday: “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala,” a post he ended with an emoji of a face with a raised eyebrow. He was quickly criticized by X users from the left and right, who said they were concerned his words to his nearly 200 million X followers could incite violence against Biden and Harris.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Musk deleted the post but not before the Secret Service, tasked with protecting current and former presidents, vice presidents, and other notable officials, took notice. “The Secret Service is aware of the social media post made by Elon Musk and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence,” a spokesperson told Reuters in an email. “We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.” The spokesperson declined to specify whether the agency had reached out to Musk, who seemed to suggest in follow-up posts that he had been making a joke.