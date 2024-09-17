Instagram launches ‘teen accounts’ as child safety laws loom

Instagram is launching a new account type for teenagers that will include a range of heightened parental control features, as well as stricter default settings that limit the type of messages teens can receive and the type of content they see.
While many of the teen account safeguards, including restrictions on sensitive content and messaging, already exist, teens younger than 16 will now need a parent’s permission to opt out of those settings. The new accounts also include a feature that will allow parents and guardians to monitor who their children are direct-messaging (without viewing the messages themselves). And Instagram will soon begin deploying artificial ingelligence tools to identify any teens who are lying about their age; those users will then be transitioned over to teen accounts.
“Teen Accounts are designed to better support today’s parents and give them peace of mind that their teens have the right protections in place,” Instagram wrote Tuesday in a white paper explaining the new features.
The announcement comes as momentum for child safety laws is building both at the state and federal level. This summer, the Senate passed the bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), which requires online platforms to “prevent and mitigate” potential harms to children, including by disabling addictive features and limiting other users’ communications with minors. (The House of Representatives has yet to take up KOSA.) In Meta’s home state, meanwhile, the California Age Appropriate Design Code Act would, if it survives court challenges, similarly require stronger default data privacy protections for minors.
Those pieces of legislation have both drawn fierce opposition, which suggests some aspects of Instagram’s new parental controls may do the same. Advocacy groups have repeatedly expressed concerns about the harms that heightened parental supervision and content restrictions pose in particular to LGBTQ+ youths from unsupportive or abusive backgrounds.
“I do have concerns about parental controls that are really more about parental surveillance, versus restricting a company’s ability to collect minors’ personal data,” says Evan Greer, director of the advocacy group Fight for the Future. That said, Greer says she’d much prefer companies implement safeguards themselves than have the government mandate them.
On the other hand, the risks of lax supervision are also grave. Instagram’s impact on teen mental health has been the subject of debate for years. In 2021, the platform paused development on a product called Instagram Kids, intended for teens younger than 13, after Wall Street Journal reporters uncovered leaked internal documents suggesting Instagram was having a negative impact on teenage girls. (Instagram said the reporting was a “mischaracterization” of its research).