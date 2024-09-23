BY Tim Maleeny4 minute read

Every business is a retail business.

When someone in the marketing industry refers to “retail,” they typically mean the usual suspects: national brands such as Wal-Mart and Target, big box stores Costco and Sam’s Club, regional grocery chains and drugstores, or specialty stores such as Barnes & Noble or Michaels. Historically, retail brands took an approach distinct from more traditional advertisers such as consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. Though budgets might vary, retail media followed a pattern akin to QSR brands competing in the nonstop, always-on world of fast food. You never know when someone might be ready to buy, so the goal is to maintain visibility on the cultural landscape while moving customers continually through the purchase funnel.

But what happens when the funnel collapses? What can marketers do when customer journeys become non-linear and media habits unpredictable? When consumers can engage on any platform at any time, how should brands adapt? The media landscape started to fragment with the demise of linear TV and rise of social media, but now it’s shattered completely. Cord-cutting and streaming pulled us away from appointment viewing, leaving live sports and special events as our only remaining shared experiences. Our addiction to small screens has shrunk our attention spans, so day-after recall of marketing messages is a challenge only the most memorable creative can solve. And just as we’ve seen more QR codes showing up in commercials, the normalization of two-screen behavior has debunked industry assumptions about which media platforms are best suited for each stage of the customer journey.

Social shopping is the latest seismic shift with implications for non-retail categories. B2B brands can now interact with their prospects on LinkedIn or other social platforms in a way that was unheard of a couple of years ago. And with the advent of generative AI, there is almost unlimited potential for customized content and targeted offers that adjust to changing levels of engagement. A customer courtship that was once linear and prolonged for B2B brands has been compressed, simply because prospects can self-navigate through the awareness, interest, and action stages of the funnel at their own pace and level of engagement. Does this mean B2B brands are now retail brands? You bet.

So are tech brands, healthcare brands, banks, automotive, telecom, and any other category you can name, including service industries. Any company trying to build a brand while acquiring new customers should adopt a retail state of mind. When customers can engage at any moment on any platform, the need to stay top of mind and accessible 24/7 is no longer the exclusive domain of retailers and fast food. Modern campaigns are carefully crafted mosaics, each tile another moment or message choreographed around constantly shifting patterns of behavior. This means putting fresh content continually into the market, so marketers must crack the content-at-scale challenge to remain visible and relevant. That said, the biggest lesson from the land of retail is that brand messaging and brand behavior are two sides of the same coin.

Your marketing is now part of your customer experience, not the other way around. Too many brands treat CX as an afterthought—a need to update the homepage or sudden desire for a digital activation to make the brand seem more innovative. Successful retailers can’t afford to make that mistake, because perceptions of their brands are shaped by actual shopping experiences and word of mouth far more than anything they could possibly say in an ad. Now that consumers experience a brand on their terms, building a seamless customer journey is critical for every brand…in any category.

One person might hear about your brand and jump onto your website, while another watches your commercial during a football game and someone else sees branded content on social. Only the consistency of your brand language will determine whether each encounter is a fresh tile in a brand mosaic or merely a one-off—another disposable piece of marketing forgotten the day after it’s seen because it’s not part of a bigger picture. The less consistent and present you are in their daily lives, the less consumers are prone to trust you over time. Retail brands understand that marketing and customer experience have converged, so anything short of seamless integration will break the pattern and leave your customers open to something new. No longer are customer journeys built for media planning separate from journeys mapped for CX; the two go hand in hand. These three-dimensional roadmaps can be tailored by segment, with first-party data transforming marketing plans into continuous improvement machines.

So rather than build a single funnel, marketers can plan for different scenarios by modeling multiple outcomes, pivoting from one to another if market conditions change. Think of measurement today as the art of managing the flow of your campaign in direct response to what your customers really want from one moment to the next. The typical CMO’s dilemma of how to allocate funds between brand building and performance marketing has also evolved. We all buy with our hearts and then post-rationalize that purchase later, even in B2B situations, where brand reputation plays an even bigger role in our decisions. The dynamic nature of media means every interaction is a chance to build your brand and drive engagement, as long as you customize your content for each platform. This kind of tailored messaging is innate for retailers but needs to be adopted by all marketers. Many messages but one brand. That’s both the challenge and the opportunity. Whether your budget is big or small, the best practices of retail brands—and the expertise required to compete in a marketplace that’s always in motion—are more relevant than ever.