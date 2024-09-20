Why newsjacking is part of an effective PR program

BY Shannon Tucker4 minute read

“Newsjacking is nothing more than ambulance chasing.”

“Newsjacking is frowned upon by the media.” “Newsjacking is outdated.” I hear it all the time from people in my industry: Newsjacking is not an effective PR strategy.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Newsjacking, which involves joining conversations on current events by inserting your expert’s commentary into the story, tends to come under fire for being undignified, outdated, tactical, and difficult, since everyone wants to be part of trending news. I love newsjacking. But I’m worried the critiques stem from PR people doing it wrong. I’ve been newsjacking for 15 years with much success. The critics aren’t necessarily incorrect in their frustrations, which is why it’s important to understand the difference between poorly executed and strategic newsjacking:

STRATEGIC NEWSJACKING: WHAT NOT TO DO 1. Don’t rely on it as your main strategy. Newsjacking is reactive by nature and should never replace proactive storytelling and building your own narratives. It should be thought of as one tactical part of a much larger strategy.

2. Don’t try to latch on to every trending story. Only join conversations that are relevant, the right fit and expertise for your spokesperson, and align with your PR objectives. If you’re strategic with the conversations you attempt to join, you have a better chance of being included. We have a client in the supply chain industry. Any time there are new supply chain disruptions or government regulations, my team offers experts to reporters covering the news. Because very few people have this exact expertise, reporters have come to rely on our spokespeople as go-to experts in the industry, helping them build their executive profiles.

3. Don’t be desperate. At the height of the pandemic, many tactless PR pros were trying to get their clients included in lockdown stories. Reporters tweeted about the ridiculous PR pitches on the “best disease outbreak movies” and “best WFH clothing for COVID.” This is not newsjacking; it’s insensitive and bad PR. THE RIGHT APPROACH TO NEWSJACKING: KEY STRATEGIES

1. Be fast. If you see a story on a high-profile cyberattack and have a cybersecurity expert who can comment on what went wrong or what needs to happen next, offer their insights to reporters within hours—before their inboxes become inundated or they’ve finished drafting their story. This is especially important if you have proprietary data to accompany your insights, as reporters like to include metrics in their stories and may include a backlink to your website, driving referral traffic and potential conversions.

advertisement

2. Anticipate trends and stories. It’s true that once a story is out there, it may be too late to be included in the conversation. But if you know Apple is about to announce a new product or the government is going to issue a data report, be ready to offer your expert as soon as the news goes live. When Home Depot or Lowe’s announce their quarterly earnings, our client in the home improvement space is regularly quoted on what it means for the industry, boosting their brand’s credibility in the space. These are dates we have marked on our calendar, so once the news is live, we can reach out to reporters and catch them before they publish accompanying stories.

3. Create a lane. You know that figure of speech, “A jack of all trades is a master of none”? Expert commentary is similar. Instead of trying to comment on every breaking news story, only comment on stories where you can offer unique and informed insights. Here’s an example: During the massive CrowdStrike Windows outage that caused thousands of flights to be canceled in July, we knew reporters would be looking for cloud software experts to comment on the stability of these tools. We were able to insert our IT client into a highly technical conversation that not every competitor had insight into, resulting in coverage in The Wall Street Journal, our client’s dream publication. We bolstered our executive’s expertise and solidified the company as a go-to resource in the cloud industry.

WHEN IT WORKS Newsjacking can help reporters understand new perspectives. When reporters were writing about glitches and application headaches with this year’s FAFSA updates, one impacted audience they hadn’t considered was underserved communities, including student parents. We offered our client to explain how it would affect this population, and the reporter’s story took a turn in our client’s favor. If you latch on to a huge story and are included, it can put your company on the map. When Petco announced its IPO, we were able to get the CEO of a small dog grooming startup quoted in Forbes on what the IPO meant for the pet industry. Suddenly, people started to notice the brand and the article helped with its credibility.