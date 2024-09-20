How leaders can tackle risks from left field

BY Zain Jaffer3 minute read

The pandemic, except perhaps for some epidemiologists who thought it possible, left all of us shocked and unprepared for the massive changes it brought to our society. It turned out for example that our habits of socializing in groups with people, or having corporate supply chains that had no buffers or stockpiles, were the practices that would make us vulnerable. That is because we prepared for the world that we knew.

Every day on business shows on CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg, etc., we listen to experts and analysts give their outlook on the world at large. Have we stopped to think and analyze if what they are saying actually comes true? As time has always shown, we neglect to think that what we do not know will not harm us. Experienced business people and investors try to analyze every conceivable cause that can predict outcomes, but there are always events that we do not know will hurt us. All we can do is to be resilient in the face of anything that comes at us.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

At any time in our lives, there are always risks that may happen or may not. In that case, it was a combination of factors such as the Japan reverse carry trade which saw cheap debt go back towards repayment through sales of risks assets abroad after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised interest rates. Then there were the risks of a new war in the Middle East, a weak jobs report, as well as a repositioning of portfolios from overvalued tech high flyers to other assets. Normally we all prepare for risks that we know we are statistically likely to have. When we ride a dirt bike, we might wear gloves, a helmet, some knee pads, and riding shoes. Some risks are so common that we all prepare for those. But some risks are tail events, meaning that on the bell curve, these are highly unlikely events that are at either end. These are risks that are hardly seen, and might not even be known to be possible. It is hard to justify preparing for these events sometimes because of the low statistical likelihood of occurrence, or we may not have even heard or known of these risks. Thus, if we get hit with it, we call ourselves lucky or unlucky, depending on the outcome.

Psychologically, it can be hard to deal with if it hits at the worst possible time. For investors, it could be when they are not in a position to weather the storm because they need the money at that point. For companies, it may mean massive layoffs (such as in the case of Intel), or delays in planned operational expansion and capital expenditures. Being able to predict when bad remote events have become a likely possibility and having contingencies in place is part of the main responsibilities of a leader. Showing leadership when bad events actually happen in a business is also another requirement. It is probably impossible for someone to be able to predict all good and bad events. We are only human. But having contingency measures in place, such as for security, natural calamity, financial, and other threats should be a top priority for all leaders and teams. Having the flexibility to adjust plans for different scenarios is another.

advertisement

Showing the right balance of empathy with the desire to push through with plans is important. But equally important is a recognition that the world has changed, and the sooner a business adapts to that, the sooner it can recover and prosper. It would be nice if the world ran predictably at all times, but the one thing we should probably expect is change. We do not know when unforeseen events will happen. All we can do is to make our businesses, our leadership teams, and our employees resilient, so they can adjust to almost anything.