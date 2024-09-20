BY Tom Burke3 minute read

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation tools are streamlining work everywhere, including for fraudsters. These days, it takes little technical expertise to type a prompt into a free generative AI tool and create text, photos, and videos for deceptive purposes.

As the barrier to entry for digital fraudsters shrinks and they gain access to increasingly powerful technologies, their impact grows. In 2023, PayPal research by the Ponemon Institute found that surveyed organizations lost $3.7 million annually on average due to digital fraud transactions. Through information easily found on the dark web and online marketplaces, fraudsters can quickly build a road map to conduct successful malicious campaigns. And just like in nearly every other sector, global collaboration is rampant among con artists. Online, bad actors are more interconnected than ever, sharing their best tricks of the trade, extending their reach, and hindering law enforcement efforts to thwart them. On top of the advanced technology and broadened collaboration is another phenomenon—an acceptance of fraudulent tactics among everyday people. Some younger consumers consider “first-party fraud,” or “friendly fraud,” as just a way to hack the system or take on big business. Others, worried about their own digital footprints and privacy, create alternate email addresses or shield their identities by inputting bogus personal data.

Those one-off practices make sense in some cases, but, altogether, they add up to a significant impact for organizations, contributing to a far-reaching digital fraud landscape. This escalation in the fraud arms race should prompt a reset for organizations. Older, established, rules-based prevention approaches no longer provide the flexibility and adaptability required to protect them against existing and emerging vulnerabilities. Making that shift, however, requires a comprehensive understanding of the threats ahead, along with a collective effort to stop them. GROWING DANGERS

Anybody with knowledge of digital fraud is likely aware of the dangers of hacked accounts, fake payments, and social media scams, but other digital fraud schemes are emerging. The “fake review broker” industry is growing, involving brokers seeking customers to write fake reviews for payment or other incentives, according to Amazon. And while the FTC has begun to crack down, the effects of this new rule remain to be seen. Coupon fraud poses another costly danger. Over three years, counterfeit coupon losses totaled $165.7 million, according to a 2021 report from the Center on Shadow Economics. Loyalty program fraud, when fraudsters deceptively accrue or redeem points or rewards, is fast-growing as well. And then there’s synthetic identity fraud, a sophisticated and elusive practice that combines real and fake information to build profiles. By the end of 2023, “The percentage of synthetic identities among accounts opened by U.S. lenders for auto loans, bank credit cards, retail credit cards, and unsecured personal loans reached an all-time high, exposing lenders to $3.1 billion in potential losses, 11% more than the end of 2022, according to TransUnion.

HOW ORGANIZATIONS CAN STAY ONE STEP AHEAD To stay ahead of these multifaceted threats and prevent the financial losses, compliance risks, and reputational damage they trigger, organizations must deploy a multi-pronged strategy. Organizations can fight back using the very same technological advancements that fraudsters are deploying. AI and machine learning tools, for example, can detect threats in real time. Behavioral analytics will quickly flag suspicious behaviors, and multi-factor identification verifies consumers’ identities.

Working hand in hand with experts who are well-versed in the latest deceptive schemes is always a good idea, as it ensures that organizations rely on industry-specific best practices to detect and prevent malicious activities. Amid this expansion of fraud, the battle also requires a human approach. Educating consumers and employees to build awareness about the latest fraudulent activities—such as how to identify and prevent them—is critical. Equally important is sharing information broadly about tactics and breaches so organizations can stay proactive against con artists. Additionally, pushing for new regulations and industry standards is essential to fortifying defenses against fraud. BUILDING A UNIFIED CULTURE OF SECURITY AND TRUST