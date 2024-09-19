BY Aviad Almagor4 minute read

We’ve just begun to scratch the surface of what’s possible with robotics. Driven by the convergence of enabling technologies such as artificial intelligence, sensor technology, and computer vision, and trends that include the labor shortage and Industry 4.0, robots are poised to impact how we live and work.

ROBOTS ARE ALREADY AMONG US Although their future potential is vast, robots have revolutionized industrial processes for decades. The structured, relatively static nature of industrial manufacturing environments is ideal for robots, which thrive at carrying out predictable and repetitive tasks. In the automotive industry, robots assemble components, install parts, and handle materials. Robots with cutting, drilling, and milling tools have demonstrated increased quality, reduced costs, and accelerated production. A recent study found that robots can reduce conversion costs by as much as 15% and, when combined with other technologies, process enhancements, and structural layout changes, can yield savings of up to 40%.

The widespread use of robotics in industrial manufacturing and associated economic value have been a driving force for adoption and innovation. With advances in perception and spatial understanding, robots have expanded to more challenging environments, such as construction and agriculture. During site layout, robotic total stations augment the human workforce, accurately measuring angles and distances to ensure construction elements are placed as planned. Robots help survey and inspect job sites, handle materials, and perform welding and fabricating tasks for structural steelwork. In agriculture, automated tractors equipped with precision planting technology accurately plant seeds at optimal depths and spacing so crops grow uniformly. Robots use computer vision and machine learning to identify and remove weeds within rows of desirable crops with precision spraying. Autonomous combines and harvesters operate without human intervention, relying on GPS and other sensor data to work efficiently, optimize paths, and minimize loss by harvesting crops without damaging them. COBOTS AS A BRIDGE TO ROBOTICS

Collaborative robots, commonly called cobots, offer an entry point into the world of automation. Cobots work alongside humans and are designed to be user-friendly. From a safety standpoint, cobots have advanced sensors that detect and respond to humans. They alleviate fears by helping people experience the benefits of robotics without losing direct control of the work being performed. Cobots can perform various tasks, from simple pick-and-place operations to more complex processes. In healthcare settings, cobots can help lift patients, reducing the physical strain on healthcare workers. In retail, they help manage inventory, scanning shelves to track stock levels or assisting with restocking products.

As the demand for automation grows, cobots will become more common. Despite some ethical and social concerns, the ability of cobots to safely collaborate with humans makes them an ideal way to explore automation. THE DEVELOPMENT OF HUMANOID ROBOTS Robots are often classified based on their application, locomotion, autonomy, or operating environment. While robots come in many forms, technological advancements coupled with the need to adapt machines to the physical environment have led to the development of humanoid robots designed to resemble and mimic humans. Our world is built for humans, so developing humanoid robots to work in a real-world environment seems logical.

You may have read about Sophia, a humanoid robot created by Hanson Robotics that recently delivered a commencement speech to D’Youville University graduates. Sophia was met with mixed reviews, which is unsurprising given that humanoid robots stir up reactions ranging from fascination to fear. The development and integration of humanoid robots pose unique challenges, such as the “uncanny valley,” a term describing the discomfort people experience when encountering robots that closely resemble humans, but aren’t quite human enough. This phenomenon raises questions about society’s acceptance of humanoid robots. On one hand, robots are seen as marvels of engineering, but on the other hand is the concern that robots will take jobs away from humans. This fear isn’t unfounded but doesn’t address the potential for automation to create opportunities for new jobs and more meaningful work. The World Economic Forum estimates that automation could displace 85 million jobs by 2025, but is also predicted to create 97 million new ones.

While there’s no doubt that automation will impact the workforce, researchers and industry leaders are working to discover how. A recent study led by OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, explored the intriguing idea of using government-funded cash aid as a starting point for helping workers who lose income to technological advances. ETHICAL CONCERNS Although crucial, ensuring robots prioritize human safety hasn’t been addressed at scale. It’s been 82 years since Isaac Asimov published the Three Laws of Robotics, but many still view them as a foundational framework for the ethical deployment of robots:

A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm. A robot must obey the orders given to it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law. A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law. As we move toward more advanced forms of artificial intelligence, particularly Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), it’s hard to ignore the combined potential risks of robots and unregulated AI and the need for comprehensive guidelines to govern and ensure their safe, ethical use. A TRANSFORMATIVE FUTURE, WITH A FEW CAVEATS Asrobots advance and become capable of handling more complex tasks with full automation, interoperability between robotic systems and a mature interface with humans become crucial. This ensures that a mixed fleet of robots can seamlessly communicate and work together in a hybrid human-robot environment. Regulatory and ethical considerations will become increasingly important, requiring collaboration among industry stakeholders, regulatory bodies, and policymakers to address data privacy, cybersecurity, and the impact of automation on the workforce.