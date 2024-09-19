BY Nathaniel Heller4 minute read

Political crystal ball gazing is a notoriously dangerous endeavor. Despite the risks, those working in the social impact space in the United States face a fascinating and unprecedented task of trying to predict whether and how the sector will be affected by the November electoral outcome.

Whether you work in a non-profit organization, on a company’s social impact team, or as a professional grantmaker, the forthcoming change in administration could have significant impacts on your day-to-day work… or not. The one thing we do have control over at this point is planning for multiple what-ifs and embracing agility. Social impact leaders who have weathered previous external shocks know all too well the consequences of being locked into rigid plans. Scenario planning will be a crucial exercise in the coming months. Let’s dive into the factors that could shape the social impact and philanthropy space in the U.S. for the next four years—depending on whether a Harris or Trump administration takes office in January 2025.

THE EFFECT ON “EVERYDAY DONORS” Many nonprofit organizations rely on people like you and me to contribute small amounts to keep the lights on and deliver critical programs to communities. While private and corporate foundations will continue to provide important sources of additional revenue for many non-profits, everyday donors remain their lifeblood. Those donors’ ability to give can be significantly impacted by macro-economic trends (for example, this year, inflation makes it tougher for us to write the same sized check to an organization as last year) as well as societal upheaval (for example, giving was up significantly in 2020-2021 in the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial justice protests in the U.S.).

How would each administration impact everyday donors? The answers depend on whether tax cuts and/or additional public spending are pursued in the first four-year term. The net effect of one or both would likely be similar at a macro level, potentially adding fuel to the (now simmering) inflation fire, which would be a negative for everyday donors and the organizations that rely on them. A Trump administration, given history, may be the one more prone to igniting social unrest in one domain or another (think border closures and mass deportations). This might generate a spike in charitable giving from at least one portion of the everyday donor electorate. In a world filled with online noise, it’s crucial for nonprofits to continuously remind their donors of who they are and to do so with authenticity. Like political campaigns, nonprofits should step up their efforts during these periods and be prepared to pivot with breaking news. Consistency, frequent communication, and creativity are key.

CHARITABLE SECTOR REGULATION There are several proposals and draft pieces of legislation in Congress that could end up evolving significantly depending on which administration takes office next January, not least of which are proposals to reform donor advised funds (DAFs). Critics of DAFs have long argued that the convenient charitable accounts, which have exploded in popularity in the past decades, are a convenient way to accelerate tax breaks for wealthy individuals with no requirement to actually disburse funds to mission-driven organizations. These critics want reforms to DAFs that force or obligate greater disbursements at a faster pace.

Conventional wisdom holds that a Republican administration would be less likely to lean into DAF reform, preferring to cater to the financial services industry that has historically contributed more to the GOP than Democrats. Time will tell, but the outcome could significantly reshape the philanthropic landscape for both individual donors and nonprofit organizations. While it’s beyond the control of any single organization to influence regulatory outcomes, joint scenario planning with like-minded peers can be a cost-effective way to develop creative responses to multiple contingencies and outcomes. EFFECTS ON COMPANIES AND CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WORK

Companies, and in particular corporate foundations and social impact/CSR teams sitting inside of companies, are similarly not immune to this November’s outcome. Whether a new administration pursues corporate tax cuts—and/or provides additional financial or political incentives for CSR programming—could have significant impacts on that work. While those hypotheticals hinge heavily on where control of Congress sits come January 2025, a successful corporate tax cut could, downstream, lead to additional liquidity and discretionary spending for many companies, potentially emptying into CSR and social impact budgets inside of companies. Companies can, of course, choose to do myriad things with a corporate tax cut—money is fungible, after all—but the potential is there for those advancing social impact work inside of medium and large companies to benefit.

Leaders of corporate social impact teams should take advantage of the final months of the campaign season to quietly build up their case for additional company support for their work. That way, they’ll be ready to walk into their C-suite the morning after election day with a compelling case for how to take advantage of a potentially altered landscape for their work. THE ONLY SURE BET Even the best political prognosticators know their win rate is rarely perfect. Especially in this electoral cycle—with its unprecedented upheaval less than 100 days from election day—it’s very challenging to ascertain any “slam dunk” outcomes.