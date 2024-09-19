BY Stephen Nalley4 minute read

Effective cash control is essential for any business, regardless of its size. Proper cash controls help prevent theft, fraud, and errors, ensuring your business’ financial health remains robust. Setting up these controls involves implementing procedures that safeguard your cash flow, maintain accurate records, and ensure your business operations run smoothly.

Drawing from my personal experience and the practices at my company, I will outline the key steps in establishing solid cash controls. 1. SEGREGATION OF DUTIES One of the most fundamental principles of cash control is the segregation of duties. This means no single person should be responsible for all aspects of handling cash. By dividing responsibilities among different employees, you can reduce the risk of fraud and errors.

At my company, we implemented a policy where the person who handles cash receipts is different from the person who records them in the accounting system. For instance, when payments are received from customers, one employee logs the payment into the system, while another deposits the funds into the bank. This separation of duties ensures no one individual has complete control over the cash flow, making it more difficult for discrepancies to go unnoticed. 2. RECONCILIATION OF ACCOUNTS

Regular reconciliation of accounts is crucial for maintaining accurate financial records. This process involves comparing the company’s internal records with external statements, such as bank statements, to ensure everything matches up. Any discrepancies should be investigated and resolved immediately. At my company, we perform a monthly reconciliation of our bank accounts. This involves our accountant comparing the bank statements with our internal cash ledger to ensure all transactions are accounted for. One time, during reconciliation, we discovered a small discrepancy due to a bank fee that had not been recorded. Because we caught it early, we were able to adjust our records without any significant impact on our financial statements.

3. IMPLEMENTING A CASH HANDLING POLICY A written cash handling policy is essential for setting clear expectations and procedures for anyone involved in handling cash. This policy should outline the procedures for receiving, recording, and depositing cash, as well as for petty cash management. We developed a cash handling policy that requires all cash to be counted by two individuals at the end of each day. This count is then verified and recorded in our cash register log. The policy also stipulates that cash deposits must be made daily to minimize the amount of cash on hand.

This daily routine not only protects our cash assets but also provides a clear audit trail in case of any discrepancies. 4. USE OF CASH REGISTERS AND POINT-OF-SALE (POS) SYSTEMS For businesses that handle a high volume of cash transactions, using cash registers or POS systems is essential. These systems automatically record transactions and provide detailed receipts, which helps in tracking cash flow and identifying any irregularities.

In our retail division, we use a POS system that tracks every sale and generates an electronic record of each transaction. At the end of each day, the system produces a report that details total sales, cash received, and any discrepancies. This report is then reviewed by the store manager and compared with the physical cash on hand. On one occasion, the system flagged a transaction that was mistakenly processed as cash when it was actually a credit card payment. The error was quickly corrected, and the process highlighted the importance of using a reliable POS system. 5. MONITORING AND AUDITING

Regular monitoring and auditing of cash controls are vital to ensure the policies and procedures in place are effective. Internal audits can help identify weaknesses in your cash control system and provide opportunities for improvement. We conduct quarterly internal audits where an independent auditor reviews our cash handling procedures, reconciliations, and documentation. During one audit, the auditor identified that our petty cash log was not being updated consistently. As a result, we revised our procedures to include a weekly review of the petty cash log by a supervisor. This change improved our record-keeping and ensured all petty cash transactions were properly documented.

6. PETTY CASH MANAGEMENT Petty cash is often overlooked, but it’s an area where tight controls are necessary. Establishing a petty cash fund for minor expenses can be convenient, but without proper controls, it can lead to misuse. In our office, we maintain a petty cash fund with a fixed amount. Any use of petty cash requires a signed voucher with a receipt attached. The fund is reconciled weekly, and any discrepancies are reported immediately.

We also limit the amount that can be withdrawn from petty cash to ensure larger purchases go through the standard purchasing process. This approach has helped us manage small expenses efficiently while maintaining control over cash outflows. 7. EMPLOYEE TRAINING AND AWARENESS Proper training for employees involved in cash handling is critical. They should be familiar with the cash handling policy, understand the importance of accurate record-keeping, and know how to recognize and report any suspicious activity.

We conduct annual training sessions for all employees who handle cash. These sessions cover our cash handling procedures, the importance of segregation of duties, and how to handle common scenarios like cash shortages or overages. During these sessions, we also emphasize the importance of honesty and integrity in managing company assets. This training has been instrumental in reducing errors and ensuring all employees are aligned with our cash control practices. CONCLUSION