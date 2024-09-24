BY Bonnie Moss4 minute read

Q4 is almost here, and it signals the need to close out the year’s PR and marketing efforts with a strong ROI performance. This perennial challenge has been tougher than usual for many business owners and PR leaders this year thanks to a 15% decline in average marketing budgets, ushering in what Gartner calls “an era of less.”

Achieving great results on a limited budget is always an issue, especially when most of the year’s budget has already been spent. But it’s still possible to earn wins this year by fully leveraging the resources you’ve already invested in. OPTIMIZE AND AMPLIFY YOUR CURRENT ASSETS 1. Review your messaging.

If your messaging or target market has shifted over the past year—a common event among startups and other companies launching new products—adjust older assets to align them with your current talking points. Then ensure that your website, social media, and email messaging are also aligned. Making simple changes can give you a more consistent and wider range of resources for the actions that follow. 2. Promote your customer testimonials, case studies, and reviews.

Success stories can form the basis of social and email campaigns, and they can provide an angle for pitching to outlets, especially if your customer is available for interviews. For example, if your business helped to solve a thorny problem for a customer that’s common in their industry, a trade publication or podcast might be interested in a discussion about that issue and how to resolve it. Customer reviews are a valuable resource you can promote on your site and feature in social posts and email campaigns. For example, actively leveraging reviews this way is especially valuable in the software space, where 98% of buyers consider customer reviews before they finalize purchasing decisions, according to Gartner data. 3. Repurpose your content and integrate your PR activities.

Extend the value of your whitepapers, webinars, case studies, reports, and other big content investments by “remixing” them in other formats to reach a wider audience across more channels. For example, you can create a series of blog posts on topics covered in your latest whitepaper, produce well-edited and designed transcripts of your podcasts, and develop infographics based on your most recent case studies. These smaller chunks of content help build more brand awareness and drive traffic to those larger assets. Cross-promote these repurposed content assets through social media—and don’t overlook email. Although 50% of B2B marketers rank social media as the most effective top-of-funnel channel, email is a close second, with 43% of B2B marketers saying it’s their best-performing channel. Consider running targeted campaigns for specific segments of your list using your freshly remixed content.

4. Measure and adapt in real time. With a short window until the year ends, real-time data can be incredibly helpful. Analytics can help you maximize the impact of your year-end efforts by showing you which efforts are delivering the most results. LAY THE GROUNDWORK NOW FOR 2025 INITIATIVES

Revamping the way you use assets now can also give you a head start on better PR and marketing results next year, too. The metrics from your year-end efforts are a good starting point, but there are other things you can do now for more impact in 2025. 1. Start or expand your thought leadership efforts. More than half (51%) of content marketing leaders say thought leadership is among their most effective content, along with eBooks and whitepapers, which are also vehicles for demonstrating expertise. Building out a successful thought leadership program can raise your brand’s visibility and credibility, but it takes time and consistent content creation.

You can work with your brand’s leaders and subject matter experts to develop industry insight articles, reports, webinars, or podcasts (or a mix of these formats) to discuss solutions to problems your customers face. Then, these resources can serve as calling cards as you pitch your thought leaders for opportunities—like guest blogging, podcast guest spots, speaking engagements, and media interviews—to expand the reach of your thought leadership program. 2. Consider new kinds of content. If you haven’t done a content audit this year, finding time to do so can help spot gaps in your topic coverage and formats that you can plan to fill in next year as your resources allow. Even if you feel like all the bases are covered, compare your asset mix to your closest competitors to see if there’s anything you should consider adding.

For example, if your competitors feature video testimonials on their sites, you may need to do the same. 3. Spend some time on SEO. Regular SEO reviews and updates can help ensure the content you’ve invested in gets found by your target audience. That’s especially important now that AI is changing the way many users find content, with some B2B marketing leaders already creating more conversational and intent-focused content to perform better in AI-assisted search results.