These 9 techniques can help train your brain to make you a better leader

“I want to be an ineffective leader,” said no one, ever.

Yet, good leadership doesn’t come easy (even if you’re of the mind that great leaders are born). Numerous skills include emotional intelligence, strategic thinking, and effective communication that add up to exceptional leadership.

And although it often takes years to hone them, there are ways to enhance these abilities by understanding and leveraging how our brains work. Recent advancements in brain science offer intriguing insights to help leaders sharpen how they manage their energy, give feedback, and put others at ease. Here’s a guide on how to apply brain science techniques to elevate your leadership.

Sharpen your memory

Recall of events, people’s names, and even talking points is a crucial skill that can inform many facets of leadership from communication to decision-making. Thankfully, there are ways to enhance your memory.